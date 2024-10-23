عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Luckin Coffee To Announce Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results On October 30, 2024


10/23/2024 8:16:30 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BEIJING, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luckin Coffee Inc. (“Luckin Coffee” or the“Company”) (OTC: LKNCY) will release its third quarter 2024 financial results before the U.S. market open on Wednesday, October 30, 2024.

The Company will hold a conference call on Wednesday, October 30, 2024 at 8:00 am Eastern Time (or Wednesday, October 30, 2024 at 8:00 pm Beijing Time) to discuss the financial results and take questions live.

Participants may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

United States Toll Free: +1-888-317-6003
International: +1-412-317-6061
Mainland China Toll Free: 400-120-6115
Hong Kong Toll Free: 800-963-976
Conference ID: 5935029

The replay will be accessible through November 6, 2024, by dialing the following numbers:

United States Toll Free: +1-877-344-7529
International: +1-412-317-0088
Access Code: 3696636

Additionally, earnings release, accompanying slides, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at the Company's Investor Relations website at investor.lkcoffee.com .

About Luckin Coffee Inc.

Luckin Coffee (OTC: LKNCY) has pioneered a technology-driven retail network to provide coffee and other products of high quality, high convenience and high affordability to customers. Empowered by proprietary technologies, Luckin Coffee pursues its vision to build a world-class coffee brand and become a part of everyone's daily life. Luckin Coffee was founded in 2017 and is based in China. For more information, please visit .

Investor and Media Contacts

Investor Relations:
Luckin Coffee Inc. IR
Email: ...

Bill Zima
ICR, Inc.
Phone: 646 880 9039

Media Relations:
Luckin Coffee Inc. PR
Email: ...

Ed Trissel / Spencer Hoffman
Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher
Phone: 212 355 4449


MENAFN23102024004107003653ID1108810970


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search