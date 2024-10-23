عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Search Operation Launched In North Kashmir's Pattan

Search Operation Launched In North Kashmir's Pattan


10/23/2024 6:13:23 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Security forces on Wednesday launched search operation in Wanigam, Pattan area of North Kashmir's Baramulla district.

Quoting sources, news agency KINS reported that security forces cordoned off the area following intelligence inputs regarding suspected activity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Security forces swiftly moved into action, securing key points in and around Wanigam Pattan for the search operation.

ADVERTISEMENT

A large number of troops are currently deployed, and thorough searches are being conducted.

The official version and further details on the nature of the operation and its outcome are awaited, and will be accordingly updated.

Read Also Search Operations Underway In J&K's Poonch, Rajouri; Army Officer Visits Doda Search Operations In Kathua, Rajouri Extended To Fresh Areas

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN23102024000215011059ID1108810342


Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search