Search Operation Launched In North Kashmir's Pattan
Date
10/23/2024 6:13:23 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Security forces on Wednesday launched search operation in Wanigam, Pattan area of North Kashmir's Baramulla district.
Quoting sources, news agency KINS reported that security forces cordoned off the area following intelligence inputs regarding suspected activity.
Security forces swiftly moved into action, securing key points in and around Wanigam Pattan for the search operation.
A large number of troops are currently deployed, and thorough searches are being conducted.
The official version and further details on the nature of the operation and its outcome are awaited, and will be accordingly updated.
