Construction, Housing Minister Isaac Goldknoff exists in realm removed from reality

Construction and Housing Isaac Goldknoff seems to exist in a realm removed from reality. In a recent interview with Sawt Hayy radio, he claimed that the conscription exemption law is merely "the minimum that the ultra-Orthodox community deserves." This assertion, reminiscent of a comedic skit, gains weight due to Goldknoff's substantial role in negotiations with Prime Minister Netanyahu concerning the 2025 state budget.



Goldknoff's stance is clear: if the does not enact policies that allow the Haredim to avoid military service, they will exit the coalition, thereby threatening the stability of Netanyahu's administration. In a society that values life and civic duty, it seems implausible that any coalition would agree to such demands, especially during wartime. Ideally, the Haredi parties would encounter a united front resisting their pursuit of special privileges, establishing a strong consensus that insists on equal responsibilities for all citizens regarding conscription.



Nevertheless, in what some describe as Netanyahu's "banana republic," few issues are deemed untouchable in negotiations. To hold onto his power, Netanyahu appears willing to meet every demand from the Haredi factions. However, this time he cannot afford to sidestep the issue as he has in the past. A significant ruling from the High Court of Justice in June stated that the state could no longer exempt the ultra-Orthodox community from military service or financially support religious institutions whose students are not conscripted.



The Supreme Court's ruling delivered a sharp critique of the government's practices, highlighting that its management of the Security Service Law was unlawful. The justices noted that, especially amid ongoing conflict, the inequality in burdens has never been more acute and requires a lasting solution. They pointed out that "discrimination in what is most precious of all, life itself, is the cruelest form of discrimination."



This predicament has left Netanyahu in a difficult position, navigating the challenge of keeping his coalition intact while adhering to judicial mandates and the principles of equality fundamental to Israeli society. The ongoing debate over conscription exemptions for the Haredi community not only puts the current government's stability to the test but also raises crucial issues of fairness and responsibility in a nation facing both internal and external pressures.

