Arab Cultural House Activities Strengthen Rapprochement: German Official

Berlin: First Secretary and Cultural Affairs Officer at the Embassy of the State of Qatar to the Republic of Germany Asma bint Mohammed Al Bakr emphasised that the activities organised by the“Arab Cultural House - Al Diwan” in Berlin contribute to strengthening the rapprochement between the Arab world and Germany.

In special remarks to QNA, she indicated that these efforts come within a strategy aimed at building bridges of communication and sustainable dialogue between cultures, and providing platforms that enhance mutual understanding.

Al Bakr said that the activities of Al Diwan are based on four main axes, including arts, culture, academic studies, and research. She noted that it seeks through them to spread cultural and human values and enhance mutual understanding between peoples in the East and the West.

She added that the Arab Cultural House - Al Diwan organises 16 cultural programs, including the Al Diwan council program, which is one of the current key projects, in addition to holding seminars and dialogue meetings that bring together key figures from the Arab and German sides, in addition to the Al Diwan film festival and the translation project with the University of Bonn, which aims to enhance knowledge exchange with 75 researchers from Qatar and Germany have participated in it so far.

Among these programs is also the Diwan center, a research center under the umbrella of the Arab Cultural House, which is based on main pillars, the most important of which is the“black cafe,” which aims to hold closed discussion sessions with political, economic, and security decision-makers in Germany. It has witnessed the organization of more than 30 events, in addition to open discussion sessions, and more than 11 discussion sessions so far.

The center also includes the German-Arab media dialogue, which aims to change stereotypes about German media coverage of the Arab world, and to support research and studies that come in cooperation with a group of German researchers and academics. In this regard, more than three peer-reviewed academic studies have been issued.

Peaking about the most prominent annual events, Al Bakr indicated that Al Diwan organizes a series of central activities that have become prominent cultural stations in the German scene. These events include the“Al Diwan Arabic Book Fair,” two editions of which were held and witnessed a remarkable presence and interest from official German authorities.