US Warns Of Credible Threat Of Attack In Arugam Bay, Sri Lanka

(MENAFN- NewsIn Asia) Oct 23 (NewsWire) – The US Embassy in Colombo said it has received credible information on a potential attack targeting popular locations in the Arugam Bay area. As a precaution, the Embassy has imposed an immediate restriction on its personnel to Arugam Bay until further notice.

According to the travel advisory, the US Embassy says it has received credible information warning of an attack targeting popular tourist locations in the Arugam Bay area.

The Full

US Embassy travel advisory

is as follows;

Location:

Sri Lanka

Event:

The Embassy received credible information warning of an attack targeting popular tourist locations in the Arugam Bay area. Due to the serious risk posed by this threat, the Embassy imposed a travel restriction on Embassy personnel for Arugam Bay effective immediately and until further notice.

U.S. citizens are strongly urged to avoid the Arugam Bay area until further notice.

Actions to Take:



Report all suspicious activity and emergencies to local authorities (119).

Always maintain vigilance and be aware of your surroundings. Trust your gut, if a situation doesn't feel right, get out of it.

Always have some form of communication on you (i.e. cell phone). Monitor local media for news and updates.

