The Next Era of Lenovo Neptune Water Cooling Arrives to Efficiently Power NVIDIA Blackwell Platform and AI at Every Scale

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, October 22, 2024: Powering a new era of efficient computing for generative AI, today at its annual global innovation event, Tech World, Lenovo unveiled the ThinkSystem N1380 Neptune — a 6th generation vertical liquid cooling breakthrough. Rolling out across the company’s partner ecosystem, the Lenovo innovation enables organizations everywhere to build and run accelerated computing for generative AI while reducing data center power consumption by up to 40%1.

On stage, Lenovo expanded its longstanding collaboration with NVIDIA by announcing Lenovo Hybrid AI Advantage with NVIDIA and unveiled the ThinkSystem SC777 V4 Neptune. This powerful new system leverages the new ThinkSystem N1380 Neptune to help bring NVIDIA Blackwell and the NVIDIA GB200 to the enterprise market, enabling trillion-parameter AI models in a compact design.

As AI adoption increases, data centers need to be re-engineered for higher thermal densities. With ThinkSystem N1380 Neptune and the new ThinkSystem SC777 V4 Neptune, Lenovo is pioneering data centers in which 100KW+ server racks are running without the need for specialized data center air conditioning. The innovation is pivotal in advancing new data center designs that support more dense iron and repurpose power for cooling in the age of AI.

“For more than a decade, Lenovo has pioneered liquid cooling innovations, with the goal of bringing the power of high-performance computing to every organization,” said Lenovo Chairman and CEO Yuanqing Yang. “Through groundbreaking liquid-cooling engineering and technology integration, ThinkSystem N1380 Neptune is unlocking a new era of data center efficiency and design that will help bring NVIDIA Blackwell and trillion-parameter AI to all, while fundamentally changing how power is used in the data center.”

With ThinkSystem N1380 Neptune, data center power is maximized for AI and research, not for system cooling. The revolutionary technology uses a reimagined vertical liquid cooling chassis to deliver accelerated computing with advanced efficiency in a compact system that is 100% liquid cooled, eliminating the need for power-consuming fans. Designed for industry standard 19-inch racks, organizations of any size can now leverage the highest accelerated computing available one tray at a time using standard power in an open ecosystem.

“The NVIDIA Blackwell platform is the engine to power generative AI and define a new industrial revolution,” said Bob Pette, Vice President of Enterprise Platforms at NVIDIA. “With the breakthrough capabilities of Lenovo ThinkSystem N1380 Neptune and NVIDIA GB200, we’re supporting the world’s most technologically advanced accelerated workloads while massively reducing operation costs and energy consumption to help realize the promise of AI for every industry.”





MENAFN23102024007469016123ID1108809536