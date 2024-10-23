AFU Shot Down 57 Russian Drones Overnight, 15 Lost In Area

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of October 23, the Ukrainian Defense Forces shot down 57 Russian attack drones.

According to Ukrinform, the Air Force of the of Ukraine reported this in Telegram .

On the night of October 23, 2024 (from 22.00 on October 22), the enemy attacked Ukraine with 81 Shahed-type attack UAVs and unidentified drones from the directions of Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Kursk. The enemy also attacked Odesa region with an Kh-31P guided missile from the Black Sea.

As of 9:00 a.m., 57 enemy UAVs were confirmed downed in Odesa, Mykolaiv, Vinnytsia, Sumy, Cherkasy, Khmelnytskyi, Ternopil, Kirovohrad, Kyiv, Poltava, Chernihiv, and Kharkiv regions.

In, consequences of night raid of“Shahed” were shown

In addition, 15 Russian drones have been lost so far. Up to 9 enemy UAVs are observed in the airspace of Ukraine.

As reported by Ukrinform, an attack by attack UAVs began in the south of Ukraine, and air alert was raised in a number of regions.