Equativ partners with Azraq to Develop Sustainable Advertising Campaigns

Dubai, 23rd October 2024 – Equativ, the global independent ad tech company, proudly announces its partnership with Azraq, an NGO committed to environmental conservation. This collaboration aims to help advertisers mitigate their carbon footprint through impactful local initiatives in the UAE.



The advertising industry significantly contributes to climate change, with recent studies revealing alarming statistics: the sector emits more carbon than the aviation industry, generating an equivalent of emissions from 56 coal-fired power plants annually. Furthermore, between 2019 and 2022, the industry’s emissions rose by 11%. With the digital ecosystem responsible for nearly 4% of global greenhouse gas emissions, the urgency for sustainable practices in advertising has never been greater.



Equativ recognizes the need for meaningful action and is committed to driving sustainability through four key practices:

Measuring: Equativ offers media buyers a comprehensive solution for measuring and mitigating CO2e emissions from digital campaigns with a high level of granularity. The calculator utilises a transparent calculation methodology based on the open-source framework and guidelines established by the Syndicat des Régies Internet (SRI) and the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB).

Reducing: By following an optimisation checklist for more sustainable ads campaigns (supply chain, devices, creatives…).

Compensating: Partnering with industry players, NGOs, and clients fosters a collective approach to tackling carbon emissions and implementing sustainable practices.

Reporting: Transparency and accountability are crucial. Regular reporting ensures stakeholders are informed about Equativ's environmental performance and sustainability efforts.



“By partnering with Azraq, we are taking decisive steps to empower our clients to make a positive environmental impact,” said Céline Gauthier-Darnis, EVP MENA & APAC at Equativ. “Together, we aim to support the culture of sustainability that extends beyond our operations and engages our clients in meaningful initiatives in the UAE. We are excited to contribute to concrete and visible environmental actions that are within an hour's drive from our office.”



This partnership will focus on local projects that directly impact the UAE, such as planting mangrove trees in Al Zorah Natural Reserve in Ajman and restoring coral reefs. Additionally, clients will have the opportunity to participate in beach and desert clean-up efforts, promoting community involvement and raising environmental awareness.



Equativ is committed to integrating sustainable solutions into its operations, aiming to create a full-stack platform that enables carbon impact measurement and reduction at every stage of campaign delivery. This initiative will help drive efficient and sustainable ad buying.



About Equativ

Equativ’s trusted independent platform brings scale and simplicity to digital advertising worldwide. Serving the interests of advertisers, media owners, and technology partners via its leading SSP and curation capabilities, Equativ provides privacy-first programmatic video, CTV, and data-driven solutions that empower its clients to achieve maximum impact, while respecting the rights of consumers. Headquartered in Paris and New York, Equativ's international teams are dedicated to fulfilling the promise of adtech, ensuring fair value exchanges throughout the ecosystem. Learn more at Equativ.com.



About Azraq

Azraq is a non-profit marine conservation organisation registered with the Community Development Authority in the UAE on a mission to achieve cleaner, healthier and better protected oceans. Azraq’s purpose is to gather communities from across the UAE and inspire them to make positive changes to help our ocean. It is a volunteer-led organisation, whose mandate includes running activities, workshops and educational events that are focused on awareness and improving biodiversity.



