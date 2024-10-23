(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 23 (KUNA)

1972 -- State of Kuwait sent eight observers to work under Arab League's conciliation committee to monitor a ceasefire between warring parties in Yemen. Kuwait became the second country after Algeria that agreed to send observers.

1977 -- UN General Assembly elected State of Kuwait to represent the Asian Group in the UN Security Council for 1978-79 for the first time in the Gulf country's history.

1990 -- Kuwait Amir Jaber Al-Ahmad met with British Prime Margaret Thatcher to discuss Iraq's invasion and occupation of the State of Kuwait.

2009 -- Talal Al-Ayyar, former MP and ex-Minister of Electricity and Water, and Social Affairs and Labor, passed away at age of 50.

2013 -- Kuwait Petroleum International (KPI) inaugurated Nghi Son project for refining and petrochemicals in Vietnam at the cost of USD nine billion.

2017 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) signed a grant agreement worth USD four million with World Health Organization (WHO) to help in the eradication of tropical diseases in Africa.

2017 -- State of Kuwait donated USD 15 million at an international donor conference in Geneva to alleviate the sufferings of Rohingya refugees.

2021 -- KPI supplied Gatwick Airport in London, Britain, with the first shipment of sustainable fuel oil.