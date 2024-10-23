Today In Kuwait's History
KUWAIT, Oct 23 (KUNA)
1972 -- State of Kuwait government sent eight observers to work under Arab League's conciliation committee to monitor a ceasefire between warring parties in Yemen. Kuwait became the second country after Algeria that agreed to send observers.
1977 -- UN General Assembly elected State of Kuwait to represent the Asian Group in the UN Security Council for 1978-79 for the first time in the Gulf country's history.
1990 -- Kuwait Amir sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah met with British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher to discuss Iraq's invasion and occupation of the State of Kuwait.
2009 -- Talal Al-Ayyar, former MP and ex-Minister of Electricity and Water, and Social Affairs and Labor, passed away at age of 50.
2013 -- Kuwait Petroleum International (KPI) inaugurated Nghi Son project for refining and petrochemicals in Vietnam at the cost of USD nine billion.
2017 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) signed a grant agreement worth USD four million with World Health Organization (WHO) to help in the eradication of tropical diseases in Africa.
2017 -- State of Kuwait donated USD 15 million at an international donor conference in Geneva to alleviate the sufferings of Rohingya refugees.
2021 -- KPI supplied Gatwick Airport in London, Britain, with the first shipment of sustainable fuel oil. (end) bs
