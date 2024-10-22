TEAMSTERS RATIFY WESTERN REGIONAL AGREEMENT WITH HERTZ

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) 3,000 Teamsters in Nine States Secure Strengthened Union Protections, Wage Increases

WASHINGTON, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters at 20 local unions have voted to ratify the Western Regional Master Agreement with Hertz. The three-year agreement includes significant wage increases, employer pension contributions, stronger union protections, and improved just cause language.

"After countless hours of negotiations, the Teamsters were able to win a contract that rewards our members for their hard work and protects them from Hertz's attempts to unilaterally impose rules without the union's input," said Rocco Calo, Director of the Teamsters Industrial Trades Division. "This new agreement not only includes significant improvements for Hertz Teamsters, but we were able to get our members who were unjustly fired reinstated with backpay. We will be holding Hertz accountable and making sure that they comply with every part of this contract."

The agreement covers nearly 3,000 Teamsters represented by locals in Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington. These essential Teamsters work in a variety of roles at several major airports in the Western United States, including Albuquerque International Airport, Eugene Airport, Denver International Airport, Los Angeles International Airport, San Francisco International Airport, and Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

"Teamsters at Hertz play a critical role in the operations of several major airports and should be treated as such," said Damascus Castellanos, Secretary-Treasurer of Teamsters Local 495 in West Covina, Calif., and Industrial Trades Division Representative. "This agreement offers some of the strongest protections and ensures Hertz Teamsters receive the respect and compensation they deserve."

