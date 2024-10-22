Cook Up The Ultimate Holiday Gift With Coyote's Hybrid Multi-Fuel Pizza Oven

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
Chef Jet Tila shows how versatile the Coyote Hybrid Multi-Fuel Pizza Oven is by reverse-searing a gorgeous Tomahawk Steak in his Hybrid along with a side of fluffy and crispy Smashed Potatoes.
DALLAS, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the 2024 holiday season approaches, Coyote Outdoor Living proudly presents the ultimate gift for outdoor cooking enthusiasts: the
Coyote Hybrid Multi-Fuel Pizza Oven.
A Must-Have for Food Lovers and Entertainers
Coyote Outdoor's Multi-Fuel Pizza Oven is positioned to be one of the most sought-after gifts of 2024.
Post this
More than just a pizza oven,
the Coyote Hybrid Multi-Fuel Oven is a game-changer for outdoor cooking. With the flexibility to use wood or gas, this oven delivers an unmatched range of culinary possibilities, from artisan-style pizzas and crusty breads to perfectly seared steaks and roasted vegetables. Its compact design fits seamlessly into any outdoor kitchen, making it ideal for family dinners, holiday gatherings, and year-round entertaining.
Why the Coyote Hybrid Multi-Fuel Oven Stands Out
True Multi-Fuel Functionality : Bake, roast, grill, and more using your choice of wood, charcoal, or gas. Switch fuels easily, depending on your menu or preference.
All-In-One Package : Unlike other outdoor ovens, the Coyote Hybrid comes with a full 4-piece toolset (a $200 value!)-including a pizza peel, baking stone, brush, and pizza cutter.
Designed for Any Skill Level : Whether a novice or a seasoned chef, the intuitive design and versatile functionality make it a perfect fit for anyone who loves cooking.
Celebrity Features
Celebrity chef Jet Tila showcases the Coyote Hybrid Multi-Fuel Oven in his popular YouTube series,
Cooking with Coyote , where he demonstrates how to prepare everything from classic pizza to juicy steaks using this powerhouse oven. Real Housewives star Gina Kirschenheiter has also been raving about her Coyote Hybrid , making it a favorite among fans and followers.
Perfect for Holiday Gift Guides
Coyote Outdoor Living's Hybrid Multi-Fuel Oven is positioned to be one of the most sought-after gifts of 2024. Its versatility, premium design, and included accessories make it a must-have.
Follow
this link for high-resolution images and a detailed spec sheet. To schedule an interview, request a sample, or learn more about including the Coyote Hybrid Multi-Fuel Oven in your 2024 holiday gift guide, reach out to Sarah Johnson at [email protected] .
About Coyote Outdoor Living
Coyote Outdoor Living is committed to designing high-quality, durable outdoor kitchen equipment that brings families and friends together. Our innovative products combine style, performance, and versatility to transform any outdoor space.
SOURCE Coyote Outdoor Living
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN22102024003732001241ID1108808215
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.