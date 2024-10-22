Mexican Economy Faces Setback As August Activity Dips

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Mexican experienced a downturn in August, as revealed by the latest data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI).



This development has raised concerns about the country's economic trajectory for the year. The Global Indicator of Economic Activity (IGAE ) showed a 0.3% decrease in August compared to July.



This decline aligns with earlier predictions made by the Timely Indicator of Economic Activity (IOAE), which had forecasted a similar drop for August. August marks the third month of economic contraction in 2024.



Previous declines occurred in January and April, both registering a 0.7% decrease. The annual growth rate, measured by IGAE, slowed to 1% in August, down from 2% in July.



A closer look at the data reveals that the primary and secondary sectors drove the overall decline. The primary sector, which includes agriculture and fishing, saw a significant 9.1% drop from July.







The industrial sector also retreated, showing a 0.5% monthly decrease. Only the tertiary sector, comprising services, showed growth in August with a 0.3% increase.



This mixed performance across sectors highlights the uneven nature of Mexico's economic recovery. The sluggish economic performance has prompted various institutions to revise their growth projections downward.



The International Monetary Fund recently cut its 2024 GDP growth forecast for Mexico from 2.2% to 1.5%. Similarly, the Citibanamex Survey of analysts now predicts 1.5% growth for the year, down from the previous estimate of 1.7%.



Despite these downward revisions, the Ministry of Finance maintains an optimistic outlook, projecting 3% growth for 2024. These conflicting projections reflect the uncertainty surrounding Mexico's economic future.



As the country navigates these challenges, policymakers and businesses alike will need to adapt to the changing economic landscape.

