Unhealthy Dietary Habits Fuel Disease Burden In India: NIN

He said the nutrition is one of the most important environmental factors that determines the risk and outcome of many communicable and non-communicable diseases.

“Unhealthy dietary habit is the leading risk factor for disease burden contributing to more than half of the DALYS due to coronary heart disease, hypertension and diabetes in India”, Dr Santasabuj said.

He said the prevention and reduction of communicable and non-communicable chronic diseases are intricately linked to various forms of malnutrition.

“Economically, the cost of poor nutrition is leading cause of premature deaths and strained health systems, which in turn impede economic progress”, he said adding,“Good nutrition is a resource that surpasses the individual and influences the family, and the benefits are felt at the community level”.

Media professionals led by Deputy Director of PIB Srinagar Tariq Rather, on the second day of their visit also toured several sections of NIN) where a multi-disciplinary scientific team works relentlessly to address the nutrition and health challenges people face today. NIN provides evidence-based inputs on food and nutrient consumption patterns; and trends in the nutrition status of the population across age and physiological groups, including maternal and child nutrition.

The group of scientists headed by Dr Subbarao, Dr M. Maheshwar, Dr G.Bhanuprakash Reddy, Dr J J Babu shared their valuable inputs about the research NIN is doing, to eliminate all forms of malnutrition in India through healthy, sustainable and environment-friendly diets and lifestyles.

NIN generates high-quality evidence for tackling important public health nutrition problems such as undernutrition, anaemia, iodine deficiency and various micronutrient deficiencies in vulnerable population groups. NIN develops various intervention models to prevent and control malnutrition in India by conducting community-based trials.

Dr G.Bhanuprakash Reddy, who heads bio-chemistry division told Kashmir Observer that NIN invites aspirant researchers from J&K to conduct studies on Ethnic Foods in order to understand benefits of traditional understanding and knowledge of foods developed over a long time.

“NIN Hyderabad has also conducted a study in Ladakh called the Diet and Biomarker Survey in India (DABS-I)”, disclosed Dr J J Babu.

He said the study aims to provide insights into the nutritional habits, unexplored food recipes, and anaemia picture in Ladakh.

The scientists at NIN described it as a mission-mode project aimed at evaluating food and nutrient intake among various demographics, assessing the prevalence of anaemia and nutrient deficiencies, and analyzing food composition.

The delegation was informed that NIN has developed a free app known as NUTRIFY INDIA NOW 2.0. It is a free lifestyle app developed by NIN ICMR for Android devices.

This app serves as a personal health assistant, catering to diverse needs by monitoring nutrition, physical activity, and overall well-being. The app aims to provide essential information on nutrients available in food and their daily requirements to promote good health and well-being.

It also offers data on raw foods and recipes with their nutrient composition to help users assess their nutritional status, required dietary allowance (RDA), daily food intake, and energy expenditure.

Media delegates visited different labs located at ICMR-NIN where senior scientists from the institution explained how they analyze dietary products, etc.

The media tour aims to provide the participants with a comprehensive understanding of key Central government institutions and landmarks in Hyderabad & Telangana.

Shivacharan Reddy from PIB Hyderabad and other officials accompanied the Media delegation.

