Russian Missile Strike In Zaporizhzhia Yesterday Wounded 20 People, Two Of Them In Serious Condition
Date
10/22/2024 3:12:09 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Yesterday, October 21, the enemy most likely attacked Zaporizhzhia with an Iskander missile.
The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military District Ivan Fedorov said this on television, Ukrinform reports.
“At 9:15 a.m. [October 21], the enemy struck, most likely with an Iskander missile, at the territory of Zaporizhzhia, residential buildings. Three civilians were killed as a result of the strike. After yesterday's attack, 11 people were hospitalized, two in serious condition and six in moderate condition,” he said.
In total, 20 people were injured in the attack, and more than 90 houses, a dormitory, and a kindergarten were damaged.
Read also:
Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia
: Death toll grows to two, 15 injured
According to Fedorov, a total of 17 people were hospitalized as a result of enemy strikes.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the liquidation of the consequences of a missile strike in Zaporizhzhia , which the enemy launched on October 21 in the morning, continues. It is known about 93 damaged houses.
Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration
MENAFN22102024000193011044ID1108807822
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.