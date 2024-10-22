Lenovo Introduces Tailored Partner Journeys With Lenovo 360 To Meet Evolving Needs Of The Channel

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Lenovo (HKSE: LNVGY) today announced five tailored journeys within its Lenovo 360 Global Partner Framework to serve customized and specific pathways for partners focused on key segments, solutions, and routes to market.

Lenovo 360 for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) , Lenovo 360 for Global Systems Integrators (GSIs), Lenovo 360 for AI , Lenovo 360 for Data Management , and Lenovo 360 for Education are the first in a series of topics to further streamline partner access to sell across Lenovo's portfolio of devices, infrastructure, services, and solutions. With new comprehensive pathways, Lenovo 360 now demonstrates its flexibility and customization for partners in these high-growth areas.

Each journey incorporates five key offerings across the framework:



Digital Platforms : Resources partners need to succeed, such as sales enablement, marketing, and communications tools found on Lenovo Partner Hub.

Training : Learning paths, certifications, and accreditations that empower both individuals and partner organizations to grow in expertise.

Incentives: Reward programs and financial structures that offer increasing benefits as partners grow within the Lenovo 360 framework.

Communities : Forums, advisory boards, and events that foster collaboration and sharing of best practices among partners and Lenovo experts. Marketing: Ready-to-use collateral and assets to help partners promote their products, solutions, and services to their customers.

Each journey will also include channel-ready devices, infrastructure solutions, and service elements.

“As industries increasingly turn to AI-driven solutions, flexible data management, and cloud services, Lenovo 360 provides partners with the tools and training needed to meet customer demand and stay ahead of technological advancements in these dynamic segments,” said Pascal Bourguet, Vice President, and Global Channel Chief, Lenovo .“We are focusing our efforts initially in these high-growth areas and will continue to bring additional pathways to new verticals, technologies, and routes to market over time.”

Lenovo 360 for GSIs, Lenovo 360 for AI, Lenovo 360 for Data Management, and Lenovo 360 for Education will be available to partners globally by April 2025 on Lenovo Partner Hub. Managed Service Providers can take advantage of Lenovo 360 for MSPs today in Canada, USA, Brazil, Mexico, UKI, Japan, India, and Australia where the pathway has been made available this year.

In addition to the tailored journeys, partners can also expect an array of new and updated tools and features for Lenovo 360 in the coming months:



Through Lenovo 360 Partner Hub, partners will gain the ability to personalize their newsletter preferences for content and frequency via the new Lenovo 360 Communications Center . Rollout will begin across select markets, with full channel availability by March 2025.

The new Lenovo 360 Marketing Center provides partners with a comprehensive content creation platform led by digital self-service to easily customize campaigns and sales assets by audience, available globally by March 2025.

'Learn and earn' opportunities for managed tier partners will become further streamlined over the next six months, with easy-to-follow criteria across programs, simplification of program qualifications, and reduced complexity between elements. The Lenovo 360 Solutions Hub will also be expanded to 47 markets1 (presently 35) by February 2025, with more than 50 channel-ready solutions supported across eight languages of English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Portuguese, Korean, and Japanese.

Since the debut of Lenovo 360 in 2022, Lenovo's end-to-end global channel framework has simplified partner incentive programs by 63%2, launched a new comprehensive partner solutions enablement platform, and has issued more than 39,500 individual certifications and more than 10,000 partner-level accreditations through its partner education program tied to incentive tiering.

To learn more about Lenovo 360, visit lenovopartnerhub/

About Lenovo

Lenovo is a US$57 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #248 in the Fortune Global 500, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver Smarter Technology for All, Lenovo has built on its success as the world's largest PC company with a full-stack portfolio of AI-enabled, AI-ready, and AI-optimized devices (PCs, workstations, smartphones, tablets), infrastructure (server, storage, edge, high performance computing and software defined infrastructure), software, solutions, and services. Lenovo's continued investment in world-changing innovation is building a more equitable, trustworthy, and smarter future for everyone, everywhere. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY). To find out more visit , and read about the latest news via our StoryHub .

1 Currently offered in Australia, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Hong Kong, Hungary, India, Ireland, Israel, Kenya, Lithuania, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Pakistan, Philippines, Portugal, Romania, Saudi Arabia (KSA), Singapore, Slovenia, South Africa, Sweden, Turkey, UAE, UK, Ukraine, USA.

To be added in Argentina, Austria, Belgium, Chile, Colombia, France, Italy, Japan, Korea, Peru, Spain, Switzerland by February 2025.

2 Based on Lenovo data

