Amir Meets German President

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) the Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani met on Tuesday with the President of the Republic of Germany Dr. Frank-Walter Steinmeier at the Bellevue Presidential Palace in Berlin.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and ways to enhance and develop them across various fields. In addition, they discussed regional and international developments.

The session was attended by HE Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, HE Chief of the Amiri Diwan Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, HE Head of the State Security Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Khulaifi, HE Minister of State for Energy Affairs Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi, HE Minister of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al-Thani, along with a number of Their Excellencies members of the official delegation accompanying His Highness the Amir.

On Germany's side, the meeting was attended by the Spokeswoman of the Federal President Cerstin Gammelin and a number of senior officials.

