Need An Attorney Welcomes New Law Firms As It Introduces It Cutting Edge AI Technology

GILBERT, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Needanattorney, a designed to connect plaintiffs with qualified attorneys, has expanded its services to include personal injury claims here at . This new offering utilizes advanced artificial intelligence (AI) named ElCee to streamline the process of vetting potential clients, ensuring that only the most relevant cases are matched with law firms.The expansion into the personal injury sector comes as part of needanattorney ongoing mission to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of legal case management. The AI system is designed to assess potential cases based on specific criteria, helping attorneys focus on cases with a higher likelihood of success. This approach allows for faster case matching and improves the overall experience for both clients and law firms.In a statement from John Rowney, spokesperson at NeedAnAttorney, the company highlighted its commitment to innovation in the legal sector:“Using the AI algorithm from Need an Attorney supercharges a law firm's business development by meticulously validating and scoring every lead, so they are always focusing on the most promising opportunities.”This expansion is particularly timely, as personal injury cases continue to rise across the United States. According to recent data from U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics, the demand for legal services in this area has increased significantly in the past year. Needanattorney AI-powered system not only benefits law firms by improving lead quality but also offers a more streamlined process for plaintiffs seeking legal representation.The platform operates on a performance-based model, where law firms are only charged for leads that result in actual conversions. This model ensures greater transparency and value for participating law firms, distinguishing needanattorney from traditional lead generation services that require upfront payments for all leads, regardless of quality.As the personal injury legal landscape evolves, needanattorney use of AI technology positions it at the forefront of innovation in legal services. The platform's expansion into this area underscores its dedication to improving both the attorney-client matching process, efficiency of legal case handling, and the immediate connection via phone for a client and the law firm.For law firms wanting more information about needanattorney and its new AI personal injury services for law firms, contact us via email or phone today.Media Contact:Anthony MaySpokesperson469-708-7660...

