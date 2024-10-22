(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Jacksonville, FL, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JetCat Turbines Americas , the exclusive distributor of JetCat micro-turbine engines in the Americas, announced today that it has filed a lawsuit against Ingenieurbüro CAT, M. Zipperer GmbH ("JetCat Germany") in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida. The lawsuit, filed by Transnational Matters PLLC , alleges multiple breaches of a Distribution and Sales Agreement , as well as violations of Florida's Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act. Please see Case number 1:24-cv-24038-JAL for more information.

Background of the Case

JetCat Turbines Americas entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with JetCat Germany on October 1, 2022 . Under this agreement, JetCat Turbines Americas was granted exclusive rights to distribute JetCat Germany's micro-turbine products in North, Central, and South America. The agreement also required JetCat Germany to provide adequate product supply, training, technical support, and marketing assistance to JetCat Turbines Americas .

Despite this agreement, JetCat Turbines Americas alleges that JetCat Germany failed to uphold its contractual obligations, resulting in significant financial losses and reputational damage to JetCat Turbines Americas .

Allegations Against JetCat Germany

According to the complaint, JetCat Germany engaged in multiple breaches, including:



Failure to Supply Products : JetCat Turbines Americas alleges that JetCat Germany failed to supply the necessary quantities of micro-turbine engines, resulting in delays and an inability to fulfill customer orders. These delays caused immediate financial harm and strained relationships with major clients in the defense and UAV industries.

Lack of Training and Support : The lawsuit claims that JetCat Germany did not provide the structured training or technical support required under the agreement, leaving JetCat Turbines Americas to arrange and fund unstructured training at its own expense.

Violation of Exclusivity Rights : JetCat Turbines Americas asserts that JetCat Germany engaged in direct negotiations with major U.S. companies, including Raytheon and Anduril , despite the exclusivity provision in the agreement. The complaint alleges that these secretive business dealings undermined JetCat Turbines Americas 's competitive position and violated the terms of the agreement. Unfair and Deceptive Trade Practices : The lawsuit also claims that JetCat Germany engaged in unfair and deceptive business practices by misleading JetCat Turbines Americas about product availability while pursuing competing ventures with key clients in JetCat Turbines Americas 's exclusive territory.

Seeking Legal Relief

The lawsuit seeks damages for lost profits, damage to business relationships, reputational harm, and recovery of expenses incurred due to JetCat Germany's breaches of contract. In addition, JetCat Turbines Americas is seeking an injunction to prevent JetCat Germany from further direct dealings with its clients.

In a statement, Daniel Diaz , CEO of JetCat Turbines Americas, expressed his disappointment in JetCat Germany's actions:

“We invested heavily in infrastructure and customer relationships to represent JetCat Germany's products in the Americas. Despite repeated attempts to address these issues, JetCat Germany's actions have severely damaged our ability to serve our customers. We are left with no choice but to pursue legal action to protect our business and hold JetCat Germany accountable.”

About JetCat Turbines Americas

JetCat Turbines Americas is the exclusive distributor of JetCat Germany's micro-turbine engines in North, Central, and South America. The company is dedicated to providing high-quality products and technical support to customers in the hobbyist, commercial, and defense industries. JetCat Turbines Americas operates from its headquarters in Jacksonville, Florida.

JetCat Turbines Americas is represented in this lawsuit by Transnational Matters PLLC , a law firm based in Miami, Florida, specializing in international trade, business litigation, and commercial disputes.

