ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Toastmasters International, the world's leading organization devoted to communication and leadership skills development, is celebrating its 100th anniversary today.

Toastmasters to Celebrate Organization's Centennial Anniversary

As a nonprofit educational organization, Toastmasters International has transformed the lives of countless individuals by building confidence and teaching public speaking skills through a worldwide network of clubs. Their learn-by-doing program helps members become better speakers and leaders by preparing and delivering speeches, responding to impromptu questions, and giving and receiving constructive feedback.

Founded by Ralph C. Smedley, the first official Toastmasters meeting took place in Santa Ana, California, on Oct. 22, 1924. His vision was to create a relaxed environment where people could improve their public speaking abilities. Today, Toastmasters has grown to support 270,000 members on their journey to becoming effective communicators and leaders.

"Toastmasters is an investment in yourself. The skills you learn in Toastmasters can be used in all aspects of your life," says Radhi Spear, International President of Toastmasters International. "And it works because you are surrounded by fellow members with one common goal of personal growth."

As Toastmasters International celebrates this monumental milestone, the organization remains committed to its mission of fostering a supportive and positive learning atmosphere. This empowers members to develop essential communication and leadership skills, building greater self-confidence and facilitating personal growth. Through these initiatives, Toastmasters instills hope and enthusiasm in those eager to advance in their personal and professional lives, ultimately positively impacting their families, communities, and the world.

In honor of its 100th anniversary, Toastmasters has planned a series of

Centennial-themed

events at clubs around the globe, alongside the release of a historical book, a documentary, and a special edition of its magazine,

Toastmaster.

About Toastmasters International

Toastmasters International is a nonprofit educational organization that builds confidence and teaches public speaking skills through a worldwide network of clubs that meet online and in person. In a supportive community or corporate environment, members prepare and deliver speeches, respond to impromptu questions, and give and receive constructive feedback. It is through this regular practice that members are empowered to meet personal and professional communication goals. Founded in 1924, the organization is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado with over 270,000 members in more than 14,000 clubs in 150 countries. For information about local Toastmasters clubs, please visit

toastmasters . Follow

@Toastmasters

on X (formerly Twitter).

