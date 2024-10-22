Taking A Stand: Raise Awareness And Educate To End Human Trafficking

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Left to right: Janayja Jones, Karleigh Lindsay, Hadiqa Basit and Kasey Mcbrearty

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Human trafficking continues to devastate lives globally and within our communities. Recently, End Trafficking Together, a nonprofit run by Hadiqa Basit, hosted a human trafficking awareness event that underscored the power of shared stories, expert insights, and collective action. This event was shaped by firsthand experiences in Pakistan, where vulnerable populations face significant struggles. These encounters ignited a lifelong passion to give voice to the voiceless.The event brought together Kasey McBrearty, a Mindset and Confidence Empowerment Coach; Karleigh Lindsay, a Mindset Expert; and Janayja Jones, an Outreach Specialist and Advocate at Stop Abuse For Everyone (SAFE) Alliance. Their insights emphasized that tackling human trafficking requires a multifaceted approach, addressing not only legal aspects but also the mental and emotional recovery of survivors.The statistics surrounding human trafficking are staggering. Texas ranks among the highest states for trafficking in the U.S. Globally, human trafficking generates an estimated $150 billion annually, according to UNICEF, making it the second most profitable illicit industry after drug trafficking. Unlike drugs, humans are exploited repeatedly, which makes trafficking particularly insidious. In the U.S., two-thirds of trafficking victims are American citizens. Sex trafficking remains the most common form, with child trafficking documented in every U.S. state, including Texas. Globally, the United Nations estimates 49.6 million people live in modern-day slavery, 12 million of whom are children. These statistics demand immediate action.At the event, the most powerful moments came from the personal stories shared by the speakers. Kasey McBrearty said,“Do not deny your journey,” encouraging survivors to reclaim their power. She emphasized that healing is transformative, and survivors can“learn to fly again.”Karleigh Lindsay stressed personal empowerment and safety:“When you are aware of your surroundings, you are not vulnerable.” She highlighted the dangers of isolation:“When we are isolated, it's easier to take advantage of us.” Her message of self-care and community support reminded everyone of the critical role of inner strength in preventing and recovering from exploitation.“Treat yourself with love and compassion,” she urged, acknowledging the importance of mental and emotional well-being and how this sets the standard for how others treat you, making you less vulnerable to abusive situations.Janayja Jones illuminated the psychological impact of trafficking, noting that victims often form“trauma bonds with their abusers,” a dynamic she likened to“the mindset of a prisoner of war.” Her insights highlighted the need for community support systems that foster healing.End Trafficking Together, under Hadiqa Basit's leadership, believes in the power of advocacy and community action. This event reinforced the commitment to fighting human trafficking through education, awareness, and collective efforts. Together, we can make a difference. While the internet has connected society in incredible ways, it has also become a tool for traffickers. Increasing digital literacy and implementing safeguards to protect potential victims from online predators is critical in the fight against trafficking.The fight against human trafficking requires a united effort. Reporting suspicious activities, supporting survivor-led initiatives, and fostering collaboration between the private sector and anti-trafficking organizations are essential. Each action helps disrupt trafficking networks and provides survivors with the care and opportunities needed to reclaim their lives.Listening to the voices of survivors is crucial. Their experiences offer invaluable lessons for creating meaningful action. It is a moral imperative to create a future free from human trafficking. Through continued awareness, advocacy, and education, the systems that allow this crime to thrive can be dismantled.The October 10th event, hosted by End Trafficking Together, was more than just a gathering; it was a call for action. The voices of advocates and survivors offered not only a grim reminder of human trafficking's reality but also hope for its eradication. This event marks just the beginning. End Trafficking Together will continue to host more events, bringing together experts, survivors, and community members, because the fight is far from over.

Hadiqa Basit

End Trafficking Together

