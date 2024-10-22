CRPF School In Secunderabad Evacuated After Bomb Threat

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Oct 22 (IANS) Authorities evacuated the Central Reserve Force (CRPF) School in Jawahar Nagar in Secunderabad on Tuesday after they received a bomb threat, an official said.

Police and bomb disposal squad from Rachakonda and Cyberabad commissionerates conducted a thorough search of the premises but found nothing suspicious.

The bomb threat was sent via email, which led to the immediate evacuation of students and staff on Tuesday morning.

School authorities and local police acted swiftly to evacuate the building, ensuring the safety of all students. An official from Jawahar Nagar Police Station said the students were sent back home.

The bomb squad, along with sniffer dogs, was deployed to thoroughly search the school premises, but they found no explosives.

Senior officials, including Rachakonda Commissioner Sudheer Babu and Kushaiguda ACP Mahesh, assessed the situation on-site.

After a blast near a CRPF school in Delhi's Rohini area on Sunday, CRPF schools in different parts of the country received bomb threats through email. It claimed that the improvised devices may explode on the three premises by 11 a.m. Tuesday.

All the bomb threats proved to be hoaxes after a thorough search by the police and other agencies.

Probe agencies were investigating the origin and creator of the hoax mail.

The blast occurred near a CRPF school in the Prashant Vihar area of Rohini on Sunday morning. No one was injured in the incident but the school compound wall was damaged.

A multi-agency probe was underway into the blast. Officials from the CRPF, National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Delhi Police visited the spot on Tuesday.

Security and intelligence agencies are probing the suspected role of Khalistani supporters in the blast.

Following the bomb threats at three schools, authorities have stepped up security around other CRPF schools as a precautionary measure.

CRPF is the country's largest paramilitary force and its personnel are deployed in anti-Maoist operations, counter-terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir and counter-insurgency in the Northeast.

The paramilitary force runs several schools across the country.