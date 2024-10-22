CALL FOR ENTRIES: TEEN VIDEO CONTEST UNDERWAY AT BURKE & HERBERT BANK

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Over $9,000 to be awarded in Lights, Camera, Save! Contest

, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Burke & Herbert is accepting submissions for its 2024-25 Lights, Camera, Save! contest until December 1. Teens, 13-18 years old, can win cash prizes, including a top prize of $5,000 by creating a 30-second video promoting wise money management. The contest, organized by the ABA Foundation, is a national competition that encourages teens to use video to communicate the value of sound money management and inspire their peers to become lifelong savers.

Burke & Herbert Bank will host regional rounds in all their markets: Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Kentucky and West Virginia. They will select a winner from each state to compete on the national level for one of three top prizes: $5,000, $2,500 or $1,000. National contestants will face off in the first round of national judging on ABA's Instagram page which will determine which videos advance to the next round of national judging. Burke & Herbert Bank is rewarding the top two regional winners with $200, and $100, respectively, as well as awarding a $100 gift card to the teachers sponsoring the first-place regional winners.

"Lights, Camera, Save! provides a great opportunity to inspire students to use their creativity while learning an important life skill," said Burke & Herbert Bank CEO David Boyle. "As a community bank, we're pleased to be able to offer this contest across our entire network and hope that teachers and students alike use this program to enhance knowledge of sound money management."



To participate, teens must submit a completed entry form along with a link to their original video by December 1. The contest is open to filmmakers of all experience levels. Videos will be judged on their quality, message, and the criteria set forth by the contest's official rules. For full rules and entry form, visit burkeandherbertbank/contest .

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp . is the financial holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company . Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company is the oldest continuously operating bank under its original name headquartered in the greater Washington, D.C., metropolitan area. With over 75 branches across Delaware, Kentucky, Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company offers a full range of business and personal financial solutions designed to meet customers' banking, borrowing, and investment needs. Learn more at .



