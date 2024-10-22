Hong Kong cuts alcohol tax

(MENAFN) In a significant policy move aimed at revitalizing its economy, Hong Kong has announced a drastic reduction in its duty on premium liquor, lowering it from 100 percent to just 10 percent. This decision was revealed during a policy address by Chief Executive John Lee on Wednesday.



The reduction comes in the wake of new trade tensions, as the Chinese government recently imposed anti-dumping duties of up to 39 percent on brandy imports from the European Union, following tariffs that the EU enacted on Chinese electric vehicles. As a Special Administrative Region of China, Hong Kong enjoys a degree of autonomy in its economic policies, allowing it to take such measures independently.



The new low duties will specifically apply to premium alcoholic beverages with an alcohol content exceeding 30 percent and priced above $26 per serving. Lee emphasized that this initiative aims to stimulate the liquor trade, enhance tourism, and support industries such as logistics and storage. He framed the tax cut as part of a broader strategy to "boost the economy and improve people's livelihood."



Historically, Hong Kong has taken similar steps to bolster its beverage industry. In 2007, the government halved the then-80 percent duty on wine, eventually eliminating it entirely a year later. This previous initiative led to Hong Kong being recognized as "the heart of Asia’s wine trade" and established it as one of the largest wine auction centers globally.



Recent economic data reflects a growing recovery in Hong Kong, with the economy expanding by 3.3 percent in the second quarter of 2024 compared to the previous year. The government forecasts that the region's real GDP will grow between 2.5 percent and 3.5 percent in 2024, building on a reported growth rate of 3.2 percent in 2023.



This latest move to slash liquor import duties is part of Hong Kong's continued efforts to enhance its competitive edge in the global market, attracting both consumers and businesses alike as it aims to position itself as a leading destination for premium beverages.

