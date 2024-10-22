Kremlin responds to Trump’s ‘Moscow strike’ warning

(MENAFN) The Kremlin has reacted to presidential nominee Donald Trump's recent claims about threatening Russian President Vladimir with a strike on Moscow, attributing his comments to the heightened rhetoric typical of the U.S. election campaign. In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, stated that during his presidency, he warned Putin of potential military action should Russia use force against Ukraine.



When pressed by journalists for a response, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized that Russian officials maintain a policy of confidentiality regarding the details of high-level conversations. "Unfortunately, a number of world leaders do not adhere to this position," Peskov said, suggesting that Trump's public remarks reflect a lack of discretion that he considers irresponsible. He stressed that such statements are a product of the emotional and fiery discourse that often characterizes the U.S. political landscape, especially during election seasons.



Peskov's comments highlight the Kremlin's cautious approach to international diplomacy and its preference to keep sensitive discussions private. He noted the ongoing election-related rhetoric in the U.S. is particularly intense as candidates vie for public attention in the final stretch of the campaign.



Amidst these developments, recent polling data indicates Trump has gained an edge over his Democratic rival, Kamala Harris. According to a Decision Desk HQ/The Hill poll released on Sunday, Trump is estimated to have a 52% chance of winning the presidency, compared to Harris's 48%. This shift in polling may further fuel the competitive and often contentious atmosphere surrounding the upcoming election, influencing how candidates frame their positions on foreign policy and national security.

