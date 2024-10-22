UK Premier replies to call for slave trade damages

(MENAFN) British Prime Keir Starmer has reiterated that the issue of reparations for transatlantic slavery will not be addressed at the ongoing Commonwealth Heads of Meeting (CHOGM) in Samoa. The summit, which commenced on Monday, gathers leaders from 56 nations, primarily former British colonies, to discuss various issues, including the appointment of a new secretary-general.



A spokesperson for Starmer made it clear that discussions surrounding reparations are not part of the prime minister's agenda, stating, “We do not pay reparations.” This position aligns with previous statements made by Starmer's predecessor, former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who, in April 2023, also dismissed calls for reparations and a formal apology. Sunak argued that “trying to unpick our history is not the right way forward” and indicated that the government would not focus its efforts on these matters.



The question of reparations has gained traction in recent years, with increasing pressure on the UK to acknowledge its historical role in the transatlantic slave trade. The British Empire is estimated to have transported around 3.1 million Africans, with approximately 2.7 million sent to various colonies in the Caribbean, North and South America over a span of 150 years. The transatlantic slave trade was officially abolished by British Parliament in 1807, yet the legacy of this history continues to evoke strong reactions and demands for accountability.



As the CHOGM progresses, the UK government maintains its stance, emphasizing a commitment to engaging with partner nations on related issues while avoiding any formal acknowledgment or reparative measures regarding its colonial past. The ongoing dialogue reflects the complex dynamics of historical responsibility and contemporary politics within the Commonwealth and beyond

