Viemed Healthcare Announces Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call Details

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LAFAYETTE, La., Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viemed Healthcare, (the“ Company ” or“ Viemed ”) (NASDAQ:VMD), a national leader in respiratory care and technology-enabled home medical equipment services, today announced that it will host its third quarter 2024 call on Thursday, November 7, 2024, at 12:00 p.m. EST.

Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing:

877-407-6176 (US Toll-Free)

+1 201-689-8451 (International)

Live Webcast:

Following the live call, a replay will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at .

ABOUT VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.

Viemed is a provider of in-home medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services in the United States. Viemed's service offerings are focused on effective in-home treatment with clinical practitioners providing therapy and counseling to patients in their homes using cutting-edge technology. Visit our website at .

