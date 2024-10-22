Baku To Host Legends Of Autumn 2024 Int'l Art And Dance Contest

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Rashid Behbudov State Song Theater will host Legends of Autumn 2024 International Art and Dance Contest on October 27, Azernews reports.

Co-organized by the Azerbaijan Youth Union and the Azerbaijan Dance Association, the competition will bring together young talents from Azerbaijan, Belarus, Iran and Georgia.

Founder of the project and President of the Azerbaijan Dance Association Aziz Azizov said that Legends of Autumn has been of great interest for seven years.

He noted that the project aims to support and reveal the potential of the younger generation and youth, create conditions for them to take to the stage and develop themselves, form healthy competition, and increase talent.

The contest participants will perform in several genres (folklore, classical, pop) and areas of art (singing, theater, vocals, artistic reading, choreography, fine arts, fashion).

Starting from the age of four, everyone can demonstrate their talent at the competition.

The performances will be evaluated by a jury consisting of Honored and People's Artists, according to the appropriate criteria.

Registration deadline: 24.10.2024. Participants can contact by phone: 050 250 22 93.

Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day and Milli.

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr