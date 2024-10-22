Baku To Host Legends Of Autumn 2024 Int'l Art And Dance Contest
Rashid Behbudov State Song Theater will host Legends of Autumn
2024 International Art and Dance Contest on October 27,
Azernews reports.
Co-organized by the Azerbaijan Youth Union and the Azerbaijan
Dance Association, the competition will bring together young
talents from Azerbaijan, Belarus, Iran and Georgia.
Founder of the project and President of the Azerbaijan Dance
Association Aziz Azizov said that Legends of Autumn has been of
great interest for seven years.
He noted that the project aims to support and reveal the
potential of the younger generation and youth, create conditions
for them to take to the stage and develop themselves, form healthy
competition, and increase talent.
The contest participants will perform in several genres
(folklore, classical, pop) and areas of art (singing, theater,
vocals, artistic reading, choreography, fine arts, fashion).
Starting from the age of four, everyone can demonstrate their
talent at the competition.
The performances will be evaluated by a jury consisting of
Honored and People's Artists, according to the appropriate
criteria.
Registration deadline: 24.10.2024. Participants can contact by
phone: 050 250 22 93.
Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day
and Milli.
