LATINA Style Inc. Announces The 2024 LATINA Style 50 Report

LATINA Style Inc., the premier company addressing the needs of Latina professionals and business owners in the U.S., announces the LATINA Style 50 Report for 2024. The LATINA Style 50 Report is the most respected evaluation of corporate America's career advancement opportunities for Latinas and sets the standard for identifying corporations that are providing the best career opportunities for Latinas in the country.

"The LATINA Style 50 Report preparation process is a demanding one that requires extensive research. Our objective is to give the most accurate representation of what corporate America has to offer," says Robert E. Bard, president and CEO, LATINA

Style, Inc.

"This year, Bank of America demonstrated its commitment to the Latino community by securing the top spot in the LATINA Style 50 Report.

The team and their leadership are dedicated to cultivating, bolstering, and propelling the next generation of trailblazing Latina leaders."

LATINA Style is proud to recognize companies that support programs that encourage training, retention and promote Latinas within the company. Evaluations for the 2024 report are based on 2023 data.

"This recognition from LATINA Style highlights our commitment to ensuring we deliver a great place to work where our employees feel supported and included, and we are able to meet the needs of the clients and communities we serve each day," says Bank of America chairman

and chief executive officer, Brian Moynihan.

Companies are evaluated based on matters that LATINA Style magazine readers deem as most important to them in the workplace. LATINA Style is proud to recognize companies that support programs that encourage training, mentorship, and promote Latinas within the company. The LATINA Style 50 report reflects those programs that Latinas are looking for when seeking job opportunities. Among the principal areas of evaluation are the number of Latina executives, Latina retention, educational opportunities, employee benefits, job retraining, affinity groups, and Hispanic relations.

The annual awards honoring the 2024 LS 50 companies will take place in May 2025, in Washington, D.C. during the LATINA Style 50 Awards and Diversity Leaders Conference. For more information, visit style

2024 LATINA Style 50 Companies

Bank of AmericaWells Fargo & CompanyRTXJPMorgan Chase & Co.AccentureColgate-PalmoliveStellantisNationwideState Street CorporationMarriott International, Inc.SAICAflac IncorporatedHorizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New JerseyComerica BankNew York LifeState FarmJohnson & JohnsonUSAAMerckGeneral Motors CompanyTravel + Leisure Co.Consolidated Edison, Inc.HiltonAT&TFord Motor CompanyFINRAMcKesson CorporationMetLife, Inc.Morgan StanleyLos Alamos National LaboratoryWashington Metropolitan Area Transit AuthorityNorthern TrustBNSF RailwayBristolMyers SquibbUnion Pacific RailroadAvery DennisonCBREFannie MaeJCPenneyIntelT-MobileFerguson EnterprisesNEXCOM EnterpriseCardinal HealthAARPAsurionArmy & Air Force Exchange ServiceSouthwest AirlinesBooz Allen HamiltonCarMax

About LATINA Style, Inc.

LATINA Style Inc., headquartered in Colleyville, TX., is the publisher of LATINA Style Magazine, a national magazine for the professional Hispanic woman. For further information visit .

