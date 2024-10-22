Pointspay Revolutionizes Affiliate Marketing By Tackling Tracking Challenges For Online Advertisers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Pointspay's APM eliminates tracking issues in affiliate marketing, offering instant rewards and seamless integration for loyalty programs and advertisers.

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In an era of increasing complexity in affiliate marketing, Pointspay is disrupting the with a solution that directly addresses one of the most persistent issues-tracking discrepancies. As advertisers and publishers face tightening privacy regulations and shifting browser policies, the traditional affiliate tracking systems are proving insufficient, with discrepancies affecting as much as 5% of program outcomes.Jasper Mulder, Chief Growth Officer at Pointspay, who has spent over 15 years in affiliate marketing, sees these tracking issues as critical.“The trust in tracking is fundamental to the entire affiliate ecosystem. When discrepancies arise, especially in loyalty and cashback communities, it can severely damage both consumer trust and the effectiveness of loyalty programs,” he explains.The Growing Challenges of Affiliate TrackingAffiliate marketing has seen growing complexities in recent years, exacerbated by global data privacy regulations like the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in Europe and varying laws across the United States. As different regions impose stricter consent and privacy requirements, advertisers and affiliate networks struggle to maintain consistent and accurate tracking.On top of these challenges, web browsers are introducing new privacy controls that make traditional tracking methods even less reliable. As third-party cookies phase out, tracking discrepancies grow, impacting the user experience and causing frustration among loyalty program members who may not receive the rewards they expect.Pointspay's Alternative Payment Method Offers a Game-Changing SolutionPointspay, a Fintech company specializing in loyalty solutions, has developed a groundbreaking approach that bypasses these tracking hurdles. Rather than relying on outdated tracking mechanisms, Pointspay's white-label Alternative Payment Method (APM) offers a direct, payment-based solution that ensures accuracy and transparency for advertisers and consumers alike.The Pointspay APM integrates seamlessly into advertisers' checkout processes, connecting loyalty programs such as Flying Blue, SAS EuroBonus, Swiss Miles & More, and Etihad Guest with over 100 global brands, including ECCO, Samsung, and Thrifty. By handling the payment flow directly, Pointspay eliminates the need for tracking through cookies and allows rewards to be issued instantly.“Pointspay's approach is a real game-changer,” says Mulder.“By taking control of the payment flow, we not only resolve tracking discrepancies but also ensure that loyalty members receive their rewards instantly, creating a seamless and satisfying user experience.”Instant Rewards for a Better User ExperienceOne of the most significant advantages of Pointspay's APM is the instant issuance of rewards, a stark contrast to the traditional affiliate model where rewards can take 40 to 100 days to materialize. This instant gratification boosts customer engagement and drives repeat transactions, benefiting advertisers by increasing conversions and basket values.Additionally, Pointspay's APM enables on-site redemption during checkout, allowing customers to use their loyalty points, miles, or cashback balances to pay for part of their purchases. This seamless integration enhances the value of loyalty programs, providing a tangible benefit to consumers while boosting advertiser sales.A New Standard for Affiliate Networks and Loyalty PartnershipsPointspay's innovative solution also offers new opportunities for affiliate networks. While traditional networks have built strong relationships with brands and publishers, they have struggled to keep up with the rapid changes in privacy regulations and tracking technology. By integrating Pointspay's payment-based tracking into their systems, affiliate networks can offer their partners a revolutionary new approach to affiliate marketing.“This approach is omni-channel by default, even working in-app, and it solves many of the issues related to tracking discrepancies and consent,” notes Mulder.“Affiliate networks can now focus on what they do best-building and maintaining relationships-while leveraging Pointspay's cutting-edge technology to drive performance.”Shaping the Future of Loyalty and Cashback ProgramsThe traditional affiliate marketing model has always struggled to fit seamlessly with loyalty and cashback programs. Converting advertising commissions into loyalty rewards introduces complexities that dilute the potential impact of these programs. Pointspay's technology solves this issue by offering a deeper integration and a more consumer-centric approach, providing a scalable, cost-effective solution for advertisers of all sizes.As the digital marketing landscape continues to evolve, Pointspay is positioning itself as a leader in the transformation of online loyalty partnerships. By focusing on payment solutions instead of traditional tracking methods, the company is helping advertisers overcome long-standing challenges in affiliate marketing, ensuring a better experience for consumers and a more efficient process for advertisers.Pointspay is set to become the new standard in e-commerce loyalty, delivering a secure, convenient, and rewarding payment experience that enhances both customer satisfaction and merchant success.

