Amidst ‘Jigra’ Controversy, Director Vasan Bala Deactivates X Account

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 22 (IANS) Acclaimed filmmaker Vasan Bala, whose recent release 'Jigra' starring Alia Bhatt turned into a box-office debacle, has deactivated his X, formerly Twitter, account.

This comes in the light of the dirty standoff between the producer of 'Jigra', Karan Johar and actress-director Divya Khossla, and of course the underwhelming performance of 'Jigra' at the box-office. However, the filmmaker is quite active on his Instagram.

Earlier, a war of words ensued between Divya and KJo as the former accused KJo's prodigy Alia Bhatt of buying the tickets to 'Jigra'.

While Karan took to the Stories section of his Instagram, and wrote,“Silence is the best speech you will ever give to fools”. Divya replied by sharing a quote on her Instagram Stories,“Truth will always offend Fools opposed to it”.

When she felt that she hadn't made her point, and her voice wasn't heard enough, she uploaded another Story. She wrote,“When you are shamelessly accustomed to stealing what rightfully belongs to others, you will always seek shelter in silence. You will have no voice no spine”.

Divya seemed in no mood to buy the collections as she felt that the collections of the film are inflated at the behest of the production house which is considered one of the premier film studios in Hindi cinema. Interestingly, Divya's 'Savi' is said to follow the same basic premise of a jail break story as that of Alia's 'Jigra' (the difference being in 'Savi', the titular character played by Divya carries out prison break of her husband, and in 'Jigra', Alia takes her brother out of the prison).

While 'Savi' managed to make only Rs. 7.83 crore in two weeks of its theatrical run before it was ousted from cinemas for a more lucrative and financially rewarding 'Chandu Champion', Alia's 'Jigra' earned Rs. 4.5 crore on its opening day.

Following the box-office debacle of 'Jigra' KJo also sold 50% of stakes of his Dharma Productions to Adar Poonawalla.