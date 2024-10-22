North Korean Troops In Ukraine Push South Korea Closer To NATO

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) North Korea's decision to send to Ukraine has sparked a chain reaction in global politics. This move has pushed South Korea closer to NATO, reshaping alliances in the process.



The situation highlights the interconnected nature of security in the Indo-Pacific and Atlantic regions. South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has announced plans to increase information sharing with NATO.



This decision comes as a direct response to North Korea's military involvement in Ukraine. Yoon discussed this strategy with Secretary-General Mark Rutte during a recent phone call.



The South Korean government has taken swift diplomatic action. Kim Hong-kyun, South Korea's First Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, summoned Russian Ambassador Georgy Zinoviev.



Kim demanded the immediate withdrawal of North Korean troops and an end to Moscow's military cooperation with Pyongyang. South Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS) has revealed startling figures.







Over 1,500 North Korean special forces members have already joined Russian military units. The NIS estimates that Pyongyang plans to send a total of 12,000 soldiers to Ukraine.

North Korean Involvement in Ukraine

These North Korean troops reportedly come from an elite unit known as the Storm Corps. This unit consists of specialized brigades trained for various operations, including light infantry and sniper missions.



Their deployment marks a significant shift in North Korea's military strategy. While North Korean pilots have participated in past conflicts, this marks their first large-scale ground operation abroad.



The Ukrainian conflict provides an opportunity for North Korean soldiers to gain real combat experience. This experience has been lacking since the Korean War.



Reports suggest that new North Korean weapons are being used on the frontlines in Ukraine. One such weapon is a short-range ballistic missile called KN-23.



Experts believe North Korea is using this conflict to gather data and improve its weapons systems. The NIS has made an intriguing discovery using artificial intelligence analysis.



A person spotted at a KN-23 launch site in Donetsk likely accompanied North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on a munitions factory tour.



This suggests high-level involvement in weapon deployment. South Korea has expressed concerns about the potential technology exchange between Russia and North Korea.



There are fears that North Korea might receive sensitive technology to enhance its nuclear weapons and intercontinental ballistic missiles.



This could significantly alter the balance of power in the region. The South Korean government is considering all options in response to this crisis.



The Ministry of National Defense has indicated that sending lethal weapons or military personnel to Ukraine is not off the table. This marks a potential shift in South Korea's foreign policy approach.



These developments have far-reaching implications for global security. They demonstrate the complex interplay between regional conflicts and international alliances.



As the situation unfolds, the world watches closely to see how these new dynamics will shape future geopolitical relationships.

MENAFN22102024007421016031ID1108805349