Tuesday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Schedules


10/22/2024 3:23:57 AM

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The highlights of this Tuesday's football, October 22, are the UEFA Champions League matches, including real madrid vs Borussia Dortmund and PSG vs PSV.

Other notable games include Atlético-MG vs River Plate in the CONMEBOL Libertadores semifinal and Fluminense vs Athletico in the Brasileirão.

The day's schedule also includes games from the Indian Super League, AFC Champions League, La Liga 2, and the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup.
UEFA Champions League


  • 1:45 PM – Milan vs Club Brugge – TNT and MAX
  • 1:45 PM – Monaco vs Estrela Vermelha – Space and MAX
  • 4:00 PM – Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund – SBT, TNT and MAX
  • 4:00 PM – PSG vs PSV – Space and MAX
  • 4:00 PM – Arsenal vs Shakhtar Donetsk – MAX
  • 4:00 PM – Juventus vs Stuttgart – MAX
  • 4:00 PM – Aston Villa vs Bologna – MAX
  • 4:00 PM – Sturm Graz vs Sporting – MAX
  • 4:00 PM – Girona vs Slovan Bratislava – MAX


Other Competitions
AFC Champions League

  • 1:00 PM – Esteghal vs Al-Nassr – ESPN 4 and Disney+

CONMEBOL Libertadores (Semifinal-First Leg)

  • 9:30 PM – Atlético-MG vs River Plate – ESPN and Disney+

Brasileirão

  • 7:30 PM – Fluminense vs Athletico – Premiere

Brasileirão Série B

  • 7:00 PM – Santos vs Ceará – Sportv and Premiere
  • 7:00 PM – CRB vs Mirassol – Sportv 3 and Premiere
  • 9:30 PM – Vila Nova vs Amazonas – Sportv and Premiere
  • 9:30 PM – Novorizontino vs Avaí – TV Brasil, Premiere and Youtube/@canalgoatbr

FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup

  • 5:00 PM – United States vs South Korea – FIFA+
  • 5:00 PM – Colombia vs Spain – FIFA+
  • 8:00 PM – Ecuador vs New Zealand – FIFA+
  • 8:00 PM – Nigeria vs Dominican Republic – FIFA+

The Rio Times

