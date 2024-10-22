Last Rites Ceremony Of Ganderbal Attack Victim Held In Jammu

“Our family has been shattered. We want a job to support our family,” his wife, Ruchi Abrol told reporters. She also asked for help with their children's education.

Deputy Chief Surinder Kumar Choudhary and MP Jugal Kishore attended the last rites ceremony at Shaktinagar cremation ground.

“I have come here to express my condolences to the family and share their grief. The government will do everything possible to provide relief to the family,” the deputy chief minister said.

Shashi Abrol, an architectural designer, was one of the seven employees of APCO Infratech who were killed when terrorists attacked a tunnel construction site on the Srinagar-Leh National Highway on Sunday.

Unidentified terrorists carried out the attack after the construction company staff had returned to their camp late in the evening in Gund in Ganderbal. Abrol had been working for the construction company in Sonamarg for six years.

Abrol's body arrived in an ambulance from the Kashmir Valley on Monday, two months after his last visit for his son's admission. He is survived by his wife Ruchi, son Ishan, a first-year engineering student, a three-year-old daughter and his parents.

