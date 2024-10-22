Al Gharafa And Al Wasl Set For Tasty Clash

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha: Al Gharafa and Al Wasl Club are poised for an intense battle at Al Khor's Al Bayt Stadium, with both sides eager for a victory as they aim for the AFC Elite knockout stage.

Both teams enter the game having secured three points each from their first two matches.

The Qatari side currently holds sixth place in the West Zone standings, thanks to a goal difference advantage over UAE's Al Wasl Club, who sit in seventh place.

After a 3-0 drubbing by Iran's Esteghlal in their opening match, Al Gharafa bounced back in spectacular fashion by defeating continental champions Al Ain of the UAE 4-2 in their second match, with Joselu netting a brace.

The top eight teams from the 12-team West Zone will progress to the Round of 16, and Al Gharafa coach Pedro Martins is optimistic about his team's progress.

“We are on the right track, and a win against Al Wasl will be crucial in our journey towards the knockout stage,” Martins said yesterday.

“We performed very well in our last match, and we're looking to maintain that momentum. I expect a tough match because Al Wasl are a strong team, so we need to stay fully focused,” he added.

Meanwhile, Al Gharafa star Yacine Brahimi is confident about securing a win in tonight's 7pm kick-off.

“This is an important match, and we will give our best to win it and take a step closer to the Round of 16,” Brahimi said.

“We are very focused in our preparations because it's going to be another tough challenge,” he added.

Reigning UAE champions Al Wasl earned an impressive 1-0 away victory against Uzbekistan's Pakhtakor in their opening match but suffered a 2-0 defeat to Saudi Arabia's Al Ahli Saudi FC in their second fixture.

“We are looking to bounce back. We need a victory to make up for our last defeat. Al Gharafa will be a tough opponent, but we are determined to give our best and win,” said Al Wasl coach Milos Milojevic.