Special Dividend Declaration
Date
10/22/2024 2:16:02 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Following a successful period of realisations, the Board of Foresight Enterprise VCT plc is pleased to declare a special interim dividend of 7.1p per share which will be paid on 15 November 2024.
The shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 31 October 2024, with a record date of 1 November 2024 and a payment date of 15 November 2024.
For further information, please contact:
Company Secretary:
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Gary Fraser Tel: 0203 667 8100
Investor Relations:
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Andrew James Tel: 0203 667 8181
