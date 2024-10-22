No Migrant Worker Asked To Leave Kashmir Valley: Police
Date
10/22/2024 1:13:46 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday dispelled social media reports claiming the local administration has asked migrant workers to leave the Valley.
In a post on X, Kashmir zone police quoting IGP Kashmir stated that social media reports claiming the local administration has asked non-local workers to leave the valley are false.
“The Jammu and Kashmir Police is committed to ensure security and fostering a safe environment for all individuals to pursue their livelihoods without fear or intimidation,” the police said.
It also advised public not to pay heed to such false information on social media platforms.
Notably, seven persons including some migrants workers were killed in a major terror attack on a construction site in Gagangeer area of central Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Sunday late evening.
MENAFN22102024000215011059ID1108804954
