Shura Council Discusses Proposed Constitutional Amendments

Doha: The Shura Council held its second session yesterday for the fourth ordinary session of the first legislative term, corresponding to the 53rd annual session at the Tamim Bin Hamad Hall at the Council's headquarters, under the chairmanship of Speaker of the Council H E Hassan bin Abdulla Al Ghanim.

At the beginning of the session, Secretary-General of the Shura Council H E Nayef bin Mohammed Al Mahmoud read out the agenda, and the minutes of the previous session were approved.

On an invitation by the Speaker, of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs H E Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi attended the session to inform the Council about the proposed constitutional amendments and to answer the Council's inquiries regarding the aforementioned project.

The session also witnessed the formation of the six necessary committees for the Council's work, in accordance with Article (29) of the Shura Council's internal regulations, as follows: Legal and Legislative Affairs Committee chaired by H E Dr. Sultan bin Hassan Al Dabit Al Dosari, with the membership of: H E Khalid bin Ghanem Al Ali, H E Abdullah bin Ali Al Sulaiti, H E Khalid bin Ahmed Al Obaidan, H E Sheikha bint Yousuf Al Jefairi, H E Ahmed bin Ibrahim Al Maliki, H E Issa bin Arar Al Rumaihi, H E Ahmed bin Sultan Al Asiri, and H E Salem bin Rashid Al Muraikhi.

The Internal and External Affairs Committee is chaired by H E Yousuf bin Ali Al Khater, with the membership of: H E Ali bin Saeed Al Khayarain, H E Dr. Ali bin Fetais Al Marri, H E Nasser bin Salmeen Al Suwaidi, H E Mohammed bin Fahd Al Musallam, H E Mohammed bin Mehdi Al Ahbabi, H E Abdullah bin Ali Al Sulaiti, H E Ali bin Shibib Al Attiyah, H E Saud bin Jassim Al Buainain, H E Mohammed bin Mansour Al Shahwani, H E Abdullah bin Jaber Al Labda, and H E Nasser bin Hassan Al Kubaisi.

The Economic and Financial Affairs Committee was chaired by H E Mohammed bin Yousuf Al Mannai, with the membership of: H E Mohammed bin Mehdi Al Ahbabi, H E Saad bin Ahmed Al Misnad, H E Ahmed bin Hitmi Al Hitmi, H E Nasser bin Mohammed Al Nuaimi, H E Abdullah bin Nasser bin Turki Al Subaie, H E Issa bin Ahmed Al Nasr, H E Hamad bin Abdullah Al Mulla, and H E Omair bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi.

The Health, General Services, and the Environment Committee was chaired by H E Mubarak bin Mohammed Al Kuwari, with the membership of: H E Yousuf bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, H E Dr. Ahmed bin Hamad Al Mahmoud, H E Badi bin Ali Al Badi, H E Nasser bin Mohsen Bukshisha, H E Dr. Mohammed bin Batti Al Abdullah, H E Nasser bin Mutref Al Humaidi, H E Ali bin Ahmed Al Kaabi, and H E Mohammed bin Omar Al Mannai.

The Education, Culture, Sports, and Media Committee was chaired by H E Khalid bin Ahmed Al Obaidan, with the membership of: H E Khalid bin Ghanem Al Ali, H E Saad bin Ahmed Al Muhannadi, H E Mubarak bin Saif Al Mansoori, H E Saad bin Ahmed Al Misnad, H E Mohammed bin Muftah Al Muftah, H E Yousuf bin Ahmed Al Sada, H E Mubarak bin Mohammed Al Kuwari, H E Issa bin Ahmed Al Nasr, and H E Hamad bin Abdullah Al Mulla.

The Social Affairs, Labor, and Housing Committee was chaired by H E Abdulrahman bin Yousuf Al Khulafi, with the membership of: H E Dr. Sultan bin Hassan Al Dabit Al Dosari, H E Nasser bin Mohsen Bukshisha, H E Ahmed bin Ibrahim Al Maliki, H E Khalid bin Abbas Kamel Al Emadi, H E Issa bin Arar Al Rumaihi, H E Yousuf bin Ahmed Al Sada, H E Nasser bin Mutref Al Humaidi, H E Abdullah bin Nasser bin Turki Al Subaie, H E Nasser bin Hassan Al Kubaisi, H E Ali bin Ahmed Al Kaabi, and H E Omeir bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi.

During the session, the Council discussed decree-law No. (1) of 2024, amending certain provisions of decree-law No. (10) of 1974 concerning the establishment of Qatar Energy. After discussion, the Council decided to refer the mentioned decree-law to the Economic and Financial Affairs Committee to examine it and present a report on it to the Council.

Additionally, the Council approved the distribution of topics previously submitted to the committees, which are still under study, to the current committees according to their respective competencies.