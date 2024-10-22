Xinhua Silk Road: Overseas Media Representatives Attend Int'l Sourcing Conference, Feel Business Environment In E. China's Linyi

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BEIJING, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The second

Linyi Trade City International Sourcing for Belt and Road Cooperation was held from October 17 to 19 in Linyi City of east China's Shandong Province, aiming to expand economic and trade exchanges.

Representatives from 11 overseas Chinese from countries including the Republic of Korea, Italy, France, and Germany gathered in Linyi to attend the conference and visit local enterprises to explore business environment.

Photo shows media representatives visit the Haoduobao's 2-yuan product area and warehouse exhibition area. (Photo provided by Linyi)

Shandong Haoduobao Supply Chain Co., Ltd. is a new retail enterprise integrating production, supply, and sales, which offers over 30,000 types of small commodity wholesale products.

Currently, the company has established close partnerships with nearly 1,000 manufacturing enterprises and has over 10,000 backend retail store clients. In 2023, the total export performance of the Haoduobao platform enterprises reached 30 million yuan, making it an important showcase for Linyi's international small commodity trade.

During the visit, media representatives deeply explored Haoduobao's 2-yuan product area and warehouse exhibition area, gaining detailed insights into the company's operational mode, product categories, and pricing. Surrounded by a dazzling array of products, they expressed their admiration.

In the following days, media representatives will visit other major enterprises, demonstration zones and cultural centers in Linyi, conducting in-depth interviews with entrepreneurs, experiencing the local business environment, and understanding Linyi's historical culture.

Original link:

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

