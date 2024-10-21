Jordan Hosts U-17 Asian Cup Qualifiers

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Group A U-17 Asian Cup qualifiers kick off in Ammanas of October 19 with Jordan playing in alongside Iran, Syria, Hong Kong and North Korea.

A total of 43 teams will be playing in 10 groups with the group leaders as well as five second placed teams advancing to the April 3-20, 2025 finals in Saudi Arabia. Jordan kicks off matches against Syria on Saturday, followed by Hong Kong October 23, North Korea on October 25 and Iran October 27.

In 2022, Jordan hosted Group A qualifiers for the U-17 Asian Cup but failed to advance. The team also could not retain their West Asian Championship title and exited Round 1.

Last month, Jordan qualified to the U-20 Asian Cup scheduled for China in February 2025 - a qualifying tournament to the U-20 World Cup. The 45 Asian teams played the AFC qualifiers in 10 groups, with the group winners and five best second-placed teams advancing to the finals. Qualifying teams were Qatar, Syria, Uzbekistan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Australia, North Korea, Indonesia, Yemen, Iran from Group G, Iraq, Thailand, Japan and Kyrgyzstan.