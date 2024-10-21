عربي


Transaction In Own Shares


10/21/2024 11:17:07 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 22nd October 2024

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec bank plc (“Investec”).

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase: 21st October 2024
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 12,323
Lowest price per share (pence): 729.00
Highest price per share (pence): 746.00
Weighted average price per day (pence): 737.8403

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company's share capital consists of 72,056,274 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 72,056,274 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (p) Aggregated volume Lowest price per share (p) Highest price per share (p)
XLON 737.8403 12,323 729.00 746.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each trade Number of shares purchased Price (pence per share) Trading Venue Transaction Reference Number
21 October 2024 10:23:15 436 736.00 XLON 00305662898TRLO1
21 October 2024 10:23:17 22 736.00 XLON 00305662953TRLO1
21 October 2024 12:08:23 115 736.00 XLON 00305710936TRLO1
21 October 2024 12:08:23 169 736.00 XLON 00305710937TRLO1
21 October 2024 12:08:23 169 736.00 XLON 00305710938TRLO1
21 October 2024 12:08:23 114 736.00 XLON 00305710939TRLO1
21 October 2024 13:30:04 114 733.00 XLON 00305712726TRLO1
21 October 2024 14:15:50 227 731.00 XLON 00305714373TRLO1
21 October 2024 14:15:50 87 731.00 XLON 00305714374TRLO1
21 October 2024 14:15:50 139 729.00 XLON 00305714375TRLO1
21 October 2024 14:15:50 314 729.00 XLON 00305714376TRLO1
21 October 2024 14:15:50 43 731.00 XLON 00305714377TRLO1
21 October 2024 14:15:50 38 731.00 XLON 00305714378TRLO1
21 October 2024 14:15:50 52 730.00 XLON 00305714381TRLO1
21 October 2024 14:15:50 390 730.00 XLON 00305714382TRLO1
21 October 2024 14:15:51 1,253 734.00 XLON 00305714384TRLO1
21 October 2024 14:15:51 108 734.00 XLON 00305714385TRLO1
21 October 2024 14:15:51 99 734.00 XLON 00305714386TRLO1
21 October 2024 14:15:51 103 734.00 XLON 00305714387TRLO1
21 October 2024 14:15:51 73 734.00 XLON 00305714388TRLO1
21 October 2024 14:15:51 426 734.00 XLON 00305714389TRLO1
21 October 2024 14:15:51 71 736.00 XLON 00305714390TRLO1
21 October 2024 14:15:51 8 736.00 XLON 00305714391TRLO1
21 October 2024 14:15:51 215 734.00 XLON 00305714393TRLO1
21 October 2024 14:15:51 11 734.00 XLON 00305714394TRLO1
21 October 2024 14:15:52 137 734.00 XLON 00305714395TRLO1
21 October 2024 14:15:52 80 734.00 XLON 00305714396TRLO1
21 October 2024 14:15:52 215 734.00 XLON 00305714397TRLO1
21 October 2024 14:15:52 443 733.00 XLON 00305714398TRLO1
21 October 2024 14:15:56 46 736.00 XLON 00305714400TRLO1
21 October 2024 14:15:56 103 736.00 XLON 00305714401TRLO1
21 October 2024 14:15:56 1 736.00 XLON 00305714402TRLO1
21 October 2024 14:16:13 54 736.00 XLON 00305714406TRLO1
21 October 2024 14:29:47 332 739.00 XLON 00305714768TRLO1
21 October 2024 14:30:02 98 743.00 XLON 00305714789TRLO1
21 October 2024 14:50:11 227 743.00 XLON 00305715482TRLO1
21 October 2024 15:05:21 107 742.00 XLON 00305716572TRLO1
21 October 2024 15:09:38 31 746.00 XLON 00305716754TRLO1
21 October 2024 15:09:38 107 746.00 XLON 00305716755TRLO1
21 October 2024 15:09:38 198 745.00 XLON 00305716756TRLO1
21 October 2024 15:09:38 135 745.00 XLON 00305716757TRLO1
21 October 2024 15:28:00 342 745.00 XLON 00305717938TRLO1
21 October 2024 15:28:00 322 744.00 XLON 00305717939TRLO1
21 October 2024 15:28:00 325 743.00 XLON 00305717940TRLO1
21 October 2024 15:28:00 10 742.00 XLON 00305717941TRLO1
21 October 2024 15:28:00 89 742.00 XLON 00305717942TRLO1
21 October 2024 15:28:00 4 742.00 XLON 00305717943TRLO1
21 October 2024 15:28:01 230 742.00 XLON 00305717944TRLO1
21 October 2024 15:28:01 99 742.00 XLON 00305717945TRLO1
21 October 2024 15:51:08 227 740.00 XLON 00305719114TRLO1
21 October 2024 15:52:46 73 743.00 XLON 00305719173TRLO1
21 October 2024 15:52:46 120 743.00 XLON 00305719174TRLO1
21 October 2024 15:55:26 550 743.00 XLON 00305719278TRLO1
21 October 2024 15:55:29 337 742.00 XLON 00305719279TRLO1
21 October 2024 15:55:36 335 741.00 XLON 00305719287TRLO1
21 October 2024 15:59:58 36 744.00 XLON 00305719481TRLO1
21 October 2024 15:59:58 99 744.00 XLON 00305719482TRLO1
21 October 2024 15:59:58 98 744.00 XLON 00305719483TRLO1
21 October 2024 15:59:58 158 744.00 XLON 00305719484TRLO1
21 October 2024 15:59:58 106 744.00 XLON 00305719485TRLO1
21 October 2024 16:01:14 161 742.00 XLON 00305719539TRLO1
21 October 2024 16:01:14 161 741.00 XLON 00305719540TRLO1
21 October 2024 16:01:35 161 740.00 XLON 00305719549TRLO1
21 October 2024 16:01:35 66 740.00 XLON 00305719550TRLO1
21 October 2024 16:01:35 114 740.00 XLON 00305719551TRLO1
21 October 2024 16:01:36 329 739.00 XLON 00305719552TRLO1
21 October 2024 16:09:30 106 738.00 XLON 00305720081TRLO1
21 October 2024 16:09:30 105 738.00 XLON 00305720082TRLO1
21 October 2024 16:12:00 109 737.00 XLON 00305720211TRLO1
21 October 2024 16:17:14 114 738.00 XLON 00305720562TRLO1
21 October 2024 16:17:14 113 737.00 XLON 00305720563TRLO1
21 October 2024 16:20:18 114 736.00 XLON 00305720804TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc
Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer
Mobile: 07442 968960
Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global
Rollo Head
James Thompson
Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc
Carlton Nelson
Henry Reast
Telephone: 0207 597 5970


