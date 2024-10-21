Youthful Resilience Will Be Commonwealth Core Strength In Coming Years, Samoa Summit Declares

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) APIA, Samoa – The vibrant colours and rich Samoan culture filled the room as the 13th Commonwealth Youth Forum (CYF) opened in Apia, Samoa. Hundreds of dynamic leaders from the 56 Commonwealth countries gathered for the two-day event.

They were celebrating their achievements since the last Commonwealth Heads of Meeting (CHOGM), which resulted in the Commonwealth Year of Youth.

Resplendent in traditional Samoan attire, the Onomea youth dance group set the tone. The Tuiga headpiece, adorned with real human hair and mirrors, glistened atop the dancers' heads.

Diversity and unity

As each Commonwealth country representative joined a member of the Samoan dance group on stage, the diversity and unity of the young leaders shone. The 13th CYF's message was clear: the Commonwealth's young population will rise to challenges facing their countries. The young leaders affirmed their commitment to shaping policy recommendations and ensuring youth involvement in solving pressing social, economic, and environmental problems.

Four crucial themes

The Commonwealth Youth Forum focuses on four crucial themes of building resilient democracies, economies, environments and people. Speaking at the opening of the gathering of over 350 youth leaders, government ministers and senior officials, and other stakeholders, Leiataualesa Kevin Lucky, Chairperson of the Samoa National Youth Council, said:

“Young people in the Pacific and the Commonwealth are rising as leaders, innovators, and champions of change. We're not just the future – we're the present. We're harnessing our creativity, energy, and passion to drive climate resilience, social entrepreneurship, and community-led initiatives.”

Kim Allen, the chairperson of the Commonwealth Youth Council , said:

“As we gather in Samoa for the Commonwealth heads of government meeting, I'm reminded that our world faces unprecedented challenges. Climate change, inequality, and social injustice threaten our collective future. Yet, I'm inspired by the resilience and creativity of young people I have had the opportunity to work with across the Commonwealth for the past two years.”

A new Commonwealth Youth Council

The CYC chair has served for two years and will witness the installation of a new council at this CHOGM.

In his welcome address, deputy secretary-general of the Commonwealth, Dr Arjoon Suddhoo, praised the young people of the Commonwealth for shaping the world through their various youth-led initiatives.

“The 13th CYF is not just the next chapter in our story – it is a celebration of all that has been accomplished this year. From Rwanda to Samoa, we have worked together to create a space where young voices are not just heard but lead the way. Resilience, innovation, commitment and dedication have been brought to the fore from post-COVID. But as we celebrate, we also look to the future,” Suddhoo said.

Policy recommendations

Young leaders will agree on policy recommendations, which will be presented to Heads of Government in the form of a Youth Declaration on the final day of the forum. They will also have the opportunity to meet face-to-face with Heads of Government during an intergenerational dialogue.

The heads will also be presented with the new Memorandum of Understanding for the Commonwealth Youth Programme (CYP) which will secure the sustainability of the Secretariat's work with young people for the next 50 years.

Youthful resilience will be Commonwealth core strength in coming years, Samoa summit declares