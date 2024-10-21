Click Bond Welcomes New VP Of Sales & Marketing, Robert Trembicki

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Brandon Perlich, President and CFO of Click BondCARSON CITY, NV, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Click is pleased to announce that Robert (Rob) Trembicki has assumed the role of Vice President of Sales & Marketing. In his new role with Click Bond, Trembicki will lead the company's Commercial and Business Development teams in forming and maintaining excellent relationships with partners and customers, guide the formation of Click Bond's strategic sales and marketing plans, and seek opportunities to grow its portfolio of business.Trembicki brings nearly 34 years of experience in sales leadership in both manufacturing and aerospace to his new role. Most recently, he spent nearly four years as VP of Sales for Precision Castparts Corp. (subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway), where he led sales efforts for its Engineered Products division. Prior to that role, he spent roughly 10 years heading up PCC's sales of Fatigue Technology, and nearly 20 years with Sikorsky Aircraft's Operations and Engineering teams.“We're excited to welcome Rob Trembicki to the team,” said Brandon Perlich, President and CFO of Click Bond.“His extensive experience in manufacturing sales, combined with his deep understanding of the aerospace industry, from both an engineering and operational perspective, will be great assets for Click Bond as we look to expand our reach in new and existing markets.”Click Bond, Inc. is a family-owned manufacturer of adhesive-bonded fasteners used widely in the aerospace, defense, space exploration, naval, marine, advanced air mobility, automotive, and industrial sectors.For additional details and media inquiries, please contact Jessica Santina at ....###Click Bond, Inc. creates innovative fastening solutions, delivered through world-class manufacturing and customer support. Click Bond, Inc. is headquartered in Carson City, NV, with an additional manufacturing facility in Watertown, CT. For more information about Click Bond, visit: .

