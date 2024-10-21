(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AUBURN HILLS,

Fiat 500e named 2025 Urban Green Car of the Year by Green Car Journal

For second straight year, Fiat 500e named Urban Green Car of the Year by Green Car Journal



Fiat 500e's 42-kWh lithium-ion battery delivers estimated combined range of 149 miles and 162 miles in the city cycle

At just under 3,000 pounds, Fiat 500e is lightest passenger BEV in segment while being the most spacious 500 ever

With more than 6 million Cinquecentos sold since 1957, current-generation Fiat 500e is most awarded FIAT ever



Fiat 500e is Europe's best-selling EV city car, accounting for 40% of sales in its segment

Pricing for 2024 Fiat 500e starts at $32,500; prospective lessees can take advantage of $7,500 federal EV tax credit

Green Car Journal has named the Fiat 500e 2025 Urban Green Car of the Year, marking the second straight year that Green Car Journal has named the Fiat 500e its Urban Green Car of the Year.

"The Fiat 500e epitomizes what a thoroughly modern city car should be," said Ron

Cogan, editor and publisher of Green Car Journal and GreenCarJournal. "This fun-to-drive electric car's right-size form makes it easy to negotiate crowded urban life, while zero emissions driving means doing so with a light environmental touch. A fashionably Italian vibe is a welcome bonus."

An all-new, all-electric take on the FIAT brand's most storied and iconic model, the two-door fully electric 500e is the lightest passenger

BEV in the segment, boasting an EPA-estimated combined range of up to 149 miles (240 kilometers), enabled by a 42-KWh battery with a Level 2 (11-kW) charge time of six hours. With each sale or lease of a 2024 Fiat 500e, customers will be able to select between a Level 2 charger or $600 in Free2move Charge public charging credits. BEV capability combined with quintessential design cues make it unmistakably FIAT, with style and sustainability at its core.

"Winning back-to-back titles as Urban Green Car of the Year from Green Car Journal is a testament to how well the Fiat 500e nails its intended function as the ultimate electric city car. With standard features like wireless

CarPlay, Android Auto and Alexa built-in, plus enough range to tackle the average weekly commute on a single charge, Fiat 500e is what an electric car should be," said Aamir Ahmed, head of FIAT North America - Stellantis. "The Fiat 500e is affordable, fun and stylish, continuing FIAT's legacy of democratizing transportation that began when the brand was incepted 125 years ago."

Fiat 500e is a completely new four-seat, battery-electric vehicle featuring a dedicated BEV platform. Wider and longer than the previous-generation ICE model, the new 500e delivers improved interior space and storage. Perfectly proportioned with optimized weight and aerodynamics, the Fiat 500e is the ideal urban commuter, brimming with coolness, charm and sustainability.



Stay tuned to the Los Angeles Auto Show on November 21, 2024, to learn about the next drop in the iconic Fiat 500e collection.



FIAT Brand

FIAT brand celebrates 125 years as an automaker and some things haven't changed. Iconic Italian design and refinement, plus a fun-to-drive factor, come standard with every Fiat.

In early 2024, FIAT brand will launch the

Fiat 500e , the first Stellantis retail battery-electric vehicle offering in North America and the best-selling city EV in Europe.



FIAT is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global

automaker and mobility provider Stellantis.

