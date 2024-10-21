عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Select Water Solutions Announces 2024 Third Quarter Earnings Release And Conference Call Schedule


10/21/2024 1:31:40 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) GAINESVILLE, Texas, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:
WTTR ) today announced that it will release 2024 third quarter financial results on Tuesday, November 5, 2024 after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, the Company has scheduled a conference call, which will also be broadcast live over the Internet, on Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central Time).

What:

Select Water Solutions 2024 Third Quarter earnings Conference Call

When:

Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern / 10:00 a.m. Central

How:

Live via phone – By dialing 201-389-0872 and asking for the

Select Water Solutions call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or

Live over the Internet – By logging onto the web at the address below

Where:

For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through November 20, 2024 and may be accessed by dialing 201-612-7415 and using passcode 13749690#.
Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at
for 90 days.

About Select Water Solutions, Inc.

Select is a leading provider of sustainable water and technology solutions to the energy industry. These solutions are supported by the Company's critical water infrastructure assets, chemical manufacturing and water treatment and recycling capabilities. As a leader in sustainable water and chemical solutions, Select places the utmost importance on safe, environmentally responsible management of water throughout the lifecycle of a well. Additionally, Select believes that responsibly managing water resources throughout its operations to help conserve and protect the environment is paramount to the Company's continued success.
For more information, please visit Select's website, .

Contacts:

Select Water Solutions

Garrett Williams

VP – Corporate Finance & Investor Relations

(713) 296-1010

[email protected]




Dennard Lascar Investor Relations

Ken Dennard / Natalie Hairston

(713) 529-6600

[email protected]

SOURCE Select Water Solutions, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN21102024003732001241ID1108803263


PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search