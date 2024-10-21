Select Water Solutions Announces 2024 Third Quarter Earnings Release And Conference Call Schedule

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) GAINESVILLE, Texas, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Water Solutions, (NYSE:

WTTR ) today announced that it will release 2024 third quarter results on Tuesday, November 5, 2024 after the closes. In conjunction with the release, the Company has scheduled a call, which will also be broadcast live over the Internet, on Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central Time).

What: Select Water Solutions 2024 Third Quarter Conference Call When: Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern / 10:00 a.m. Central How: Live via phone – By dialing 201-389-0872 and asking for the

Select Water Solutions call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or

Live over the Internet – By logging onto the web at the address below Where:

For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through November 20, 2024 and may be accessed by dialing 201-612-7415 and using passcode 13749690#.

Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at

for 90 days.

About Select Water Solutions, Inc.

Select is a leading provider of sustainable water and technology solutions to the energy industry. These solutions are supported by the Company's critical water infrastructure assets, chemical manufacturing and water treatment and recycling capabilities. As a leader in sustainable water and chemical solutions, Select places the utmost importance on safe, environmentally responsible management of water throughout the lifecycle of a well. Additionally, Select believes that responsibly managing water resources throughout its operations to help conserve and protect the environment is paramount to the Company's continued success.

For more information, please visit Select's website, .

Contacts: Select Water Solutions



Garrett Williams

VP – Corporate Finance & Investor Relations

(713) 296-1010

[email protected]





Dennard Lascar Investor Relations

Ken Dennard / Natalie Hairston

(713) 529-6600

[email protected]

SOURCE Select Water Solutions, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED