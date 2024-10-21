Washington Trust Reports Third Quarter 2024 Earnings

"Washington Trust's third quarter results remained steady, demonstrating the strength of our diversified business model, and commitment to our customers," stated Edward O. Handy III, Washington Trust Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We continue to carefully manage our balance sheet, while focusing on our customers, who rely on us for financial solutions and trusted advice.

During the quarter, we expanded our presence in Providence, opening a new full-service branch in Olneyville."

Selected financial highlights for the third quarter of 2024 include:



Returns on average equity and average assets for the third quarter were 8.99% and 0.60%, respectively, compared to 9.43% and 0.60%, respectively, for the prior quarter.

The net interest margin was 1.85% in the third quarter, compared to 1.83% in the preceding quarter.

Asset and credit quality metrics remain solid.

A provision for credit losses of $200 thousand was recognized for the third quarter, down by $300 thousand from the second quarter.

Wealth management revenues increased by 3% from the preceding quarter.

End of period assets under administration ("AUA") eclipsed $7 billion and was up by 4% from the end of the second quarter.

Total loans amounted to $5.5

billion, down by 2% from June

30, 2024. In-market deposits (total deposits less wholesale brokered deposits) amounted to an all-time high of $4.8

billion, up by 3% from June

30, 2024.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $32.3 million for the third quarter of 2024, up by $677 thousand, or 2%, from the second quarter of 2024.

The net interest margin was 1.85% for the third quarter, an increase of 2

basis points from the preceding quarter.

Linked quarter changes included:



Average interest-earning assets increased by $25

million, reflecting an increase of $132

million in deposits at correspondent banks, partially offset by decreases in loans and securities.

The yield on interest-earning assets for the third quarter was 4.99%, up by 2 basis points from the preceding quarter. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $2

million, as in-market deposits increased by $35

million while wholesale funding balances decreased by $33

million.

The cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the third quarter of 2024 was 3.70%, up by 2 basis points from the preceding quarter.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income totaled $16.3 million for the third quarter of 2024, down by $388 thousand, or 2%, from the second quarter of 2024.

Included in other noninterest income in the second quarter of 2024 was a net gain of $988 thousand recognized on the sale of a bank-owned operations facility.

Excluding this item, noninterest income was up by $600 thousand, or 4%, from the preceding quarter.

Linked quarter changes included:



Wealth management revenues amounted to $10.0 million in the third quarter of 2024, up by $311 thousand, or 3%.

This included an increase in asset-based revenues of $531 thousand, or 6%, which was partially offset by a decrease in transaction-based revenues of $220 thousand, or 50%.

The decline in transaction-based revenues was largely due to seasonal tax servicing fee income concentrated in the second quarter.

The end of period AUA balance at September

30, 2024 amounted to $7.1 billion, up by $249

million, or 4%, from June

30, 2024. Mortgage banking revenues totaled $2.9 million for the third quarter of 2024, up by $105 thousand, or 4%.

Loans sold amounted to $120.3

million in the third quarter of 2024, up by $10.3

million, or 9%.

In both the second and third quarters of 2024, 81% of residential real estate loan originations were originated for sale.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense totaled $34.5 million for the third quarter of 2024, up by $594 thousand, or 2%, from the second quarter of 2024.

This included an increase in advertising and promotion expense of $196 thousand, or 30%, due to timing of such activities.

The remaining increase in noninterest expense included modest changes across a variety of expense categories.

Income Tax

Income tax expense totaled $2.8 million for the third quarter of 2024, down by $171 thousand from the preceding quarter.

The effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2024 was 20.6%, down from 21.8% in the preceding quarter.

Based on current federal and applicable state income tax statutes, the Corporation currently expects its full-year 2024 effective tax rate to be approximately 21%.

Investment Securities

The securities portfolio totaled $973

million at September

30, 2024, up by $21

million, or 2%, from June

30,

2024, reflecting an increase of $41 million in the fair value of available for sale securities, partially offset by routine pay-downs.

The securities portfolio represented 14% of total assets at September

30, 2024, compared to 13% of total assets at June

30, 2024.

Loans

Total loans amounted to $5.5

billion at September

30, 2024, down by $114 million, or 2%, from the end of the preceding quarter.

These changes included:



Commercial loans decreased by $82

million, or 3%.

Residential real estate loans decreased by $29

million, or 1%. The consumer loan portfolio decreased by $3 million, or 1%.

Deposits and Borrowings

Total deposits amounted to $5.2

billion at September

30, 2024, compared to $5.0

billion at the end of the preceding quarter.

Uninsured deposits, after exclusions (as detailed in the financial tables below) amounted to $1.1

billion, or 20% of total deposits, at September

30, 2024.

In-market deposits, which exclude wholesale brokered deposits, amounted to $4.8

billion at September

30, 2024, up by $155

million, or 3%, from June

30, 2024.

As of September

30, 2024, in-market deposits were approximately 59% retail and 41% commercial.

The average size of our in-market deposit accounts was approximately $36

thousand

at September

30, 2024.

Wholesale brokered deposits amounted to $380

million and were up by $41

million, or 12%, from June

30, 2024.



FHLB advances totaled $1.3

billion at September

30, 2024, down by $250

million, or 16%, from June

30, 2024.

As of September

30, 2024, contingent liquidity amounted to $1.7

billion and consisted of noninterest-bearing cash, unencumbered securities, and unused collateralized borrowing capacity.

Asset Quality

Nonaccrual loans were $31.1

million, or 0.56% of total loans, at September

30,

2024, compared to $30.5

million, or 0.54% of total loans, at June

30, 2024.

The composition of nonaccrual loans at September

30, 2024 was 61% commercial and 39% residential and consumer.

Past due loans were $20.3 million, or 0.37% of total loans, at September

30, 2024, compared to $11.9

million, or 0.21% of total loans, at June

30, 2024.

The increase in past due loans

was largely due to one commercial real estate loan that has been on nonaccrual status since the fourth quarter of 2023.

The composition of past due loans at September

30, 2024 was 52% commercial and 48% residential and consumer.

The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans amounted to $42.6

million, or 0.77% of total loans, at September

30, 2024, compared to $42.4

million, or 0.75% of total loans, at June

30, 2024.

The ACL on unfunded commitments, included in other liabilities on the Consolidated Balance Sheets, was $1.6

million at September

30, 2024, compared to $1.7

million at June

30, 2024.

The provision for credit losses totaled $200

thousand in the third quarter of 2024, down by $300

thousand from the preceding quarter, largely reflecting the decline in loan balances.

Net charge-offs amounted to $48

thousand in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $27

thousand in the preceding quarter.

Capital and Dividends

Total shareholders' equity was $502.2

million at September

30, 2024, up by $31.3 million, or 7%, from June

30, 2024.

Net income of $11.0

million and an increase of $29.2

million in the accumulated other comprehensive income ("AOCI") component of shareholders' equity were partially offset by $9.7 million in dividend declarations.

The increase in AOCI mainly reflected increases in the fair value of available for sale debt securities due to changes in market interest rates.

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of 56

cents per share for the quarter ended September

30, 2024.

The dividend was paid on October

11, 2024 to shareholders of record on October

1, 2024.

Capital levels at September

30, 2024 exceeded the regulatory minimum levels to be considered well capitalized, with a total risk-based capital ratio of 12.21% at September

30, 2024, compared to 11.81% at June

30, 2024.

Book value per share was $29.44 at September

30, 2024, compared to $27.61 at June

30, 2024.

Background

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. is the parent of The Washington Trust Company.

Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is the oldest community bank in the nation, the largest state-chartered bank headquartered in Rhode Island and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies.

Washington Trust offers a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage banking, personal banking, and wealth management and trust services through its offices located in Rhode Island, Connecticut, and Massachusetts.

The Corporation's common stock trades on NASDAQ under the symbol WASH.

Investor information is available on the Corporation's website at .

