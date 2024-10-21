WSI Celebrates Website Design Excellence At The 2024 WMA Webawards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Prestigious awards celebrate the very best in website design, development, and marketing within WSI network.

- Valerie Brown-DufourTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- WSI, the world's largest of digital marketing consultants, is thrilled to announce that several of its consultants have been recognized at the 2024 Web Marketing Association (WMA) WebAwards. These prestigious awards celebrate the very best in website design, development, and marketing, and WSI's continued success highlights the excellence of its network in delivering cutting-edge digital marketing solutions.The following WSI consultants and agencies were honored:Andreas & Georgia Mueller-Schubert: Best Beverage Website, Best Transportation Website, and two Outstanding Website AwardsPeter Jasniewski & Mike Gualtieri: Best Design WebsiteLori & Art Millington: Best General Interest WebsiteKalpana Murthy: Best Information Services WebsiteOrazio Parodi: Consulting Standard of ExcellenceTali Hasanov: Financial Services Standard of ExcellenceTom Porter & Daphne Anderson: Legal Standard of ExcellenceChristina & Peter Pilarski & CIPR Communications: Outstanding Website“We are incredibly proud of our consultants who continue to raise the bar in delivering digital strategies and website design,” said WSI President Valerie Brown-Dufour.“These awards are a testament to their dedication and skill in helping businesses thrive in the ever-evolving digital landscape.”The WMA WebAwards is an annual competition that sets the standard of excellence for website design and development. Winning these awards showcases WSI's ability to deliver innovative and effective web solutions across multiple industries.About WSI:WSI is the world's largest network of digital marketing consultants, with offices worldwide. For nearly three decades, WSI has been helping businesses harness the power of digital technologies to grow and succeed. Our global team of consultants provides a full suite of digital marketing solutions, including AI consulting, SEO, PPC, content marketing, and more, all driven by our mission to unlock a world of possibilities for the businesses we serve.For more information about WSI and its award winners, visit wsiworld .

