Russian Air Strike On Kharkiv Damages 47 Residential Buildings

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said this on Ukrainian television, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“In the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv, 14 private houses were destroyed or damaged. As for the Osnovianskyi district, a guided aerial bomb exploded in the air, damaging multi-storey residential buildings. A total of 47 houses were damaged,” said Terekhov.

According to him, power outages were reported in three districts. At about 2 a.m., the power supply was restored in two of them.

As reported by Ukrinform, on October 20, around 22:00, Russian troops carried out air strikes on two districts of Kharkiv. In the Osnovianskyi district, 12 people (five men and seven women) were injured, and in the Kyivskyi district, one man was injured. Residential buildings, an office building, a dry cleaner, a gas station, a car wash and more than 20 cars were damaged.