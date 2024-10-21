QCB Offers Qpay Payment Through Using 'FAWRAN' Payment Service
10/21/2024 8:02:30 AM
Doha: Qatar Central bank (QCB) has announced that the payment services through the national e-commerce Gateway (QPay) is now available through using (FAWRAN) instant payment service.
The service allows merchants to register with the service to help them accept payment transactions for the purchases customers make by using this service.
Provision of multiple options for customers when they embark on paying is one of the most important features of this service, as customers are not required to use bank cards to purchase online in Qatar.
The service adheres to the highest standards of protection and safety in processing local payment transactions through QCB systems with the possibility of payment via phone number and name alias. Additionally, Doha Bank participates in offering this service.
