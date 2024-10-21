Perio Protect Strengthens Executive Team With Addition Of Patrica Himpelmann

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Perio Protect , the pioneer and leader in the non-invasive of periodontal disease, is pleased to announce the addition of Patricia Himplemann to its leadership team, as Vice President of Sales and Special Markets. Ms. Himplemann's hire comes at a pivotal moment for Perio Protect as the demand for Perio TrayTM therapy continues to accelerate.

Perio Protect is well known for setting the gold standard for Perio Tray therapy, as well as a driver of practice growth, which empowers offices to aggressively address patients' needs. The turn-key implementation programs for clinical, financial, and operational support benefit dental providers and their teams. Ms. Himplemann will focus her financial and operational expertise on the ongoing growth and expansion of Perio Tray therapy.

Patricia brings more than 20 years of dental sales and operational experience to Perio Protect. As Senior Vice President of Hygiene and Specialty at Sonrava Health – where she worked for the last 11 years, she successfully developed hygiene, specialty and retail service lines to improve patient health and increase overall practice performance.

At Perio Protect, Patricia will support the development of new tools and processes that will enhance customer acquisition, as well as onboarding new offices.“We are thrilled that Patricia has joined our team. She is a great addition,” says Vice President of Clinical and Business Development Tanya Dunlap.“She brings an operational and financial focus that will refine our efforts and increase sales, which will expedite the growth of Perio Protect and our valued partners alike.”

Perio Protect was founded in 2005 by Dr. Duane Keller and has expanded Perio Tray therapy every year with increasing levels of adoption, and numerous product offerings that expand the periodontal treatment portfolio. For more information about Perio Protect, visit .

