Tim Walz's Candidacy For Vice President Underscores The Political Power Of Teachers

Author: Christopher Chambers-Ju

(MENAFN- The Conversation) On July 25, 2024, Vice President Kamala Harris spoke to the American Federation of Teachers – the first union she addressed after announcing her candidacy for president.

Even though she was speaking to a roomful of teachers, Harris didn't focus on teacher-specific issues. Rather, she spoke about general policies that working people want , such as sick leave and paid family leave. She also spoke about the labor movement more broadly.“When unions are strong, America is strong,” she said.

At the National in August, Harris' running mate Tim Walz proudly claimed his identity as a teacher . On Instagram, he described himself as being a“dues-paying, card-carrying member of my teachers union for years .”

Public school teachers are not often talked about as a major force in national politics. They are not wealthy donors. They rarely hold public office . Many congresspeople claim to have been“educators ,” but that includes law school professors, school fundraisers and school district superintendents.

Teachers and their unions, however, can be influential in politics – in the U.S. and globally. Walz's candidacy prompts a reexamining of their role. Whose interests do they represent? Can teachers really speak on behalf of broader communities?

Our view, based on political science research we and others have carried out, is that teachers are one of the most – if not the most – well-organized groups advocating in favor of the economic interests of working people in politics today.

The rise of teachers as political candidates around the world

Tim Walz taught social studies for 20 years at Mankato West High School in Minnesota. When he served in Congress, he was one of only a handful of teachers from public K-12 schools . The overwhelming majority of congresspeople are lawyers and business professionals who are mostly from higher-income backgrounds, and a disproportionate number studied at elite institutions.

Walz's candidacy as a high school teacher turned high-profile politician has few obvious precedents in the United States. But Walz is far from unique globally.

In many developing democracies, from Colombia to Indonesia and India , teachers are a large group of public sector workers who are organized through powerful labor unions. Around the world, teacher candidates have risen through the ranks politically. In Colombia, for example, the teachers union has 270,000 members , making it the largest union in that country. A number of leaders from that union have moved from the union presidency to the Senate of the republic .

The 2024 book“Mobilizing Teachers” documents the emergence of teachers as a political force in Latin America beginning three decades ago.

Former president of Peru Pedro Castillo may be best remembered for being ousted from office in 2022 after attempting to dissolve Congress . But his origins are notable. He was a humble elementary school teacher and union leader who improbably rose to the presidency in 2021. Similarly in Mexico, national teachers union leader Alfonso Cepeda Salas became a senator for the ruling party in 2024 .

Teachers unions aren't always a force for good governance. In Mexico, they are widely criticized for using corrupt practices to influence politics, such as showing favoritism in promoting teachers aligned with certain parties. In the 1980s, however, teachers mobilized in the streets of Brazil, Chile and Mexico against military dictatorships and authoritarian rule, and Brazilian teachers unions advocated for broader causes such as the right to education and increased spending on public schools .

In the U.S., public K-12 teachers do not usually become high-profile political candidates. However, they emerged as major political actors in other ways in the late 20th century. This was spurred by economic changes such as automation and globalization, which disrupted the work of many unions – such as manufacturing unions – but not teachers. Today, 1 in 5 union members are teachers. And teachers as a whole make up 8% of the college-educated workforce in the United States .

Through their labor unions , teachers in the U.S. are sometimes recruited as political candidates, especially in state and local elections. However, their numbers are few. In 2018, for example, teachers were on the ballot in record numbers but still represented just 3% of candidates .

Teachers and the public interest

Teachers in the U.S. have faced criticism for opposing reforms such as school choice and connecting teacher evaluations to student test scores. Some scholars believe these reforms could improve education quality.

In the U.S., there's also concern about teachers' strong influence on school board elections and Democratic Party primaries. Some researchers argue that teachers unions have disproportionate power because“they are actively and purposely engaged in an electoral effort to control their own superiors” – school board members. In other words, unlike private sector workers, teachers unions use their political clout to select their own bosses .

Yet, other scholars have shown that the policies teachers pursue often align with the interests of students . Teachers unions have long argued that better teacher working conditions mean better learning conditions for students, and that's what they often advocate for.

In some states and cities, there are severe teacher shortages , which some analysts cite to argue that low pay for teachers has made it an unattractive career. These shortages not only affect the quality of education but also reflect the economic concerns of middle-class Americans. Teacher salaries have stagnated , even though a large body of economics research has shown a cause-and-effect relationship between increasing educational spending and better student achievement, especially when funding increases go to teacher salaries.

Over the past 16 years in the U.S., teacher strikes have raised teacher salaries and the salaries of other education workers, such as janitors, bus drivers and administrative staff. Teachers have also highlighted the kinds of school-quality concerns that many parents care about, such as free school meals and hiring more counselors, nurses and psychologists at schools.

The role of teachers in preserving democracy

Public school teachers are uniquely positioned to uphold democratic institutions – a primary concern for many scholars heading into this election . Teachers are deeply embedded in local communities and habitually organize to coordinate political efforts with other local nonprofits and grassroots groups. We believe they're one of the few middle-class groups still able to push back against the growing power of large corporations, megadonors and media conglomerates .